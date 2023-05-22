Aviation stocks generally rose at midday, Meilan Airport rose more than 3%, Air China rose more than 2% | Meilan Airport_Sina Finance_Sina.com

6
Aviation stocks generally rose in midday trading, with Meilan Airport (00357) up 3.26% to HK$14.56;Air China(00753) rose 2.15% to HK$6.65; Cathay Pacific (00293) rose 2.03% to HK$7.55; Capital Airport (00694) rose 1.23% to HK$5.77;southern Airline(01055) rose 0.80% to HK$5.06.
