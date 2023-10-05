Home » Aviation Stocks Soar as Market Recovers in Hong Kong
Aviation Stocks Soar as Market Recovers in Hong Kong

Hong Kong stocks in the aviation industry experienced a positive surge, with China Southern Airlines (01055) leading the way with a more than 3% rise in stock value. This upward trend indicates a gradual recovery for the aviation market, bolstering investor confidence.

According to reports from Zhitong Finance APP, China Southern Airlines observed a notable increase of 3.22% to HK$3.85 in its stock price. Other aviation companies also witnessed growth, with Air China (00753) rising by 1.17% to HK$5.21, China Eastern Airlines (00670) by 1.13% to HK$2.69, and Capital Airport (00694) by 0.3% to HK$3.37.

These positive developments in the aviation sector coincide with the release of data suggesting an increase in average daily flight volume during this year’s holiday season. Compared to the same period in 2019, flight volume is expected to rise by 5.2%, with more than 21 million passengers anticipated to travel by air during the holiday. Flight Manager’s forecast indicates that domestic transportation capacity will exceed 15,500 flights per day during the National Day holiday, representing a 5.2% increase from 2019 and a 7.1% increase from the May Day holiday in 2023.

Industry analysis from Beijing Capital Securities highlights the gradual recovery of the aviation market, particularly during popular travel seasons such as the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day. It is anticipated that both flight volume and pricing will continue to rise, surpassing summer holiday figures.

However, the financial community emphasizes the importance of exercising caution when engaging in stock market investments. While this news reflects positive developments, it is essential to remember that the stock market carries inherent risks. The content, data, and tools in this article are for reference only and do not constitute investment advice or provide guidance.

As the aviation industry in Hong Kong continues to show signs of recovery, investors and market participants should remain informed and make decisions based on solid research and analysis.

