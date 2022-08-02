Home Business Avio strengthens in the defense sector, new orders for over € 40 million
Avio strengthens in the defense sector, new orders for over € 40 million

Avio strengthens in the defense sector, new orders for over € 40 million

Avio strengthens itself in the defense sector. The group active in the construction and development of space launchers and solid and liquid propulsion systems for space transport has, in fact, been awarded new orders by MBDA for a total of over 40 million euros. The first relates to the increase in the production of boosters for the Aster 30 missile system for a European state and a member of NATO. The second was signed for the development, qualification and industrialization of the initial thrust propulsion system of the new generation Teseo MK2 / E anti-ship missile system for the Italian Navy. The propulsion system development and qualification period is consistent with the missile development planning and with the needs of the Italian Navy for the introduction into service of the Teseo Mk2 / E.

