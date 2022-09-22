Home Business Avoid industry collapse Germany nationalizes energy giant Uniper | Gas | Nationalization | Russia
Business

Avoid industry collapse Germany nationalizes energy giant Uniper | Gas | Nationalization | Russia

by admin
Avoid industry collapse Germany nationalizes energy giant Uniper | Gas | Nationalization | Russia

Beijing time:2022-09-22 09:03

[NTDTV, Beijing time, September 22, 2022]Russia has suspended the transmission of Nord Stream 1 natural gas, putting the German energy industry in jeopardy. After taking control of several Russian-owned refineries last week, Germany announced on Wednesday (September 21) that it would nationalize energy giant Uniper to prevent the collapse of the energy industry.

The German government announced on Wednesday that it would inject 8 billion euros to nationalize gas giant Uniper, while spending 500 million euros to buy nearly 80 percent of Uniper’s stake from its Finnish parent company Fortum. After the transaction is completed, the German government will hold about 99% of Uniper’s equity, ensuring that Uniper will not go bankrupt in the energy crisis.

Klaus-Dieter Maubach, CEO of Uniper Energy, said: “If our company goes bankrupt, it will certainly trigger a chain reaction in the German gas supply, possibly all the way to Germany’s electricity supply, and even to countries outside Germany.”

If Uniper does go bankrupt, Germany’s entire energy industry will collapse.

German Economy Minister Habeck: “After an analysis of the market and a study of alternatives, we have taken this decision to ensure the security of the (energy) supply in Germany.”

Uniper mainly buys gas from Russia and sells it to German customers, earning the difference. Uniper had to buy more expensive alternatives such as LNG to keep supplies after Russia cut gas supplies. While the cost has increased significantly, it has been firmly restricted by the energy price ceiling, and the loss has reached 10 billion euros.

See also  EU agreement on consumption cuts does not stop a surge in gas prices. Here's where Goldman sees it coming with stop flows from Russia

In order to ensure the security of energy supply, the German government had to come to the rescue. Economy Minister ROBERT HABECK said the nationalisation process will take at least three months to complete.

Comprehensive report by NTDTV reporter Lin Yi

URL of this article: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2022/09/22/a103533969.html

You may also like

Priced at 899, Huawei Mate 50 RS Porsche...

Xinwangda 50GWh power battery project landed in Yiwu

Putin announces a partial military mobilization in Russia

Germany: government nationalizes energy giant Uniper

Asphalt market is greatly affected by cost |...

Mps alongside companies: the “Medium / long-term financing...

The terminal just needs to purchase and it...

Putin effect with nuclear threat: Moscow stock exchange...

Enel X Way: Set & Charge launched to...

Foreign exchange trading reminder: The Fed hints at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy