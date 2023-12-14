Avolon Leases 100 Airbus A321neo and 40 Boeing 737 MAX in Year-End Sales Rush

Avolon, an Ireland-based leasing company, has confirmed the acquisition of 100 Airbus A321neo and 40 Boeing 737 MAX jets in separate agreements with the two aircraft manufacturers. The rush to close sales negotiations with aircraft manufacturers and customers at the end of the year was evident with this announcement on December 12th.

The company’s deal with Airbus includes an order for 100 A321neo jets, in addition to the 90 it had previously acquired of the same model and another 102 A320neo still pending delivery. Avolon’s purchase of 40 Boeing 737-8s is awaiting final approval, and the leasing company is expected to double the number of aircraft of this model pending delivery, as well as acquire another 31 B-737-10s.

While the agreement with Airbus was made public on December 12th, the deal with Boeing will still require internal approval from Avolon’s main shareholder, Bohai Leasing, before it can be finalized. Despite the lower number of aircraft ordered from Boeing, the acquisition of 40 B-737-8s will significantly add to Avolon’s existing fleet.

