Avvenire, director Tarquinio leaves. For him possible political adventure
Avvenire, director Tarquinio leaves. For him possible political adventure

Avvenire, director Tarquinio leaves. For him possible political adventure

Newspapers, Marco Tarquinio leaves the direction of Avvenire

From 5 May Marco Tarquinio will no longer be director of Avvenire. Il Fatto Quotidiano writes it, which explains how Tarquinio “leaves the CEI newspaper after a long mandate (he is the longest-serving among the directors of the main Italian newspapers): he was appointed in 2009 after the resignation of Dino Boffo, hit by the defamatory campaign of the Giornale”.

As il Fatto recounts, from the beginning of Putin’s invasion, “Tarquinio and Avvenire stood out for their wholly pacifist publishing line and against the shipment of arms to Ukraine. After 14 years of management, the change of direction was considered almost physiological, Tarquinio will continue his commitment alongside the pacifist movements, but in his editorial office there are those who do not exclude political ambitions, emphasizing the good relations with Giuseppe Conte and Michele Santoro”explains the Fatto Quotidiano.

