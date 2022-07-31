MILANO – A busy week despite the summer calendar. The key event is the approval of the bis aid decree, which should count on a dowry of 14 billion and include an early and reinforced revaluation of pensions under 35 thousand euros and a further cut in the tax wedge.

Aid decree bis, pensions revalued by 5.3%: more than employment contracts. Four million Italians out of support by Valentina Conte July 29, 2022



On the quarterly front, the market awaits the accounts of Ferrari e General Tuesday, those of Tim Thursday and Mps Friday. Ideas are also coming from Istat which will disseminate data on employment, retail trade and industrial production in June, in addition to the monthly note on the trend of the economy.

Important updates have also arrived on the international side: the most important on Friday, with the data on the US labor market, observed with great attention by the Fed, caught between the need to counter the rise in inflation and fight against the specter of recession. Spotlights on Thursday also on the ECB, which will publish its own economic bulletin.

MONDAY 1 AUGUST

– Istat: employed and unemployed in June.

– Cars: July registrations.

– Bank of Italy: publication of the environmental report.

– Inail: in Rome signing of an agreement between Inl and Inail and path for data exchange with the Regions and autonomous Provinces.

The Minister of Labor and Social Policies, Andrea Orlando, spoke; the director of Inail Bruno Giordano, and the general director of Inail, Andrea Tardiola.

– Japan: manufacturing SMEs in July.

– China: manufacturing SMEs – Caixin, July.

– Germany: June retail sales; SME manufacturing.

– France: manufacturing SMEs in July.

– Eurozone: manufacturing SMEs in July; unemployment rate June.

– USA: Markit manufacturing PMI in July; construction spending June; July manufacturing ISM index.

TUESDAY 2 AUGUST

– Generali: accounts and conference calls.

– Ferrari: conference call Ferrari.

WEDNESDAY 3 AUGUST

– Istat: retail trade in June.

– Svimez: press conference to present the anticipations of the 2022 Report. Participants, among others, the president Adriano Giannola and the director Luca Bianchi.

– ENAV: accounts and ENAV conference calls.

– Banco Bpm: conference call.

– China: SME services – Caixin July.

– Germany: June trade balance; Pmi services july.

– France: July services SMEs.

– Eurozone: composite SMEs in July and services SMEs; producer prices in June; retail sales June.

– Oil: Opec + meeting in Vienna.

– Use; Composite SME Markit July; industrial orders June; July composite non-manufacturing ISM index.

THURSDAY 4 AUGUST

– Telecom Italia: conference call sui conti.

– Erg: conference call sui conti.

– Bper Banca: conference call on accounts.

– Germany: orders to industry in June.

– Gb: Boe decides on rates.

– ECB: economic bulletin published in Frankfurt (without economic projections).

– USA: June trade balance; weekly grant applications.

FRIDAY 5 AUGUST

– Istat: industrial production in June; monthly note on the trend of the Italian economy July.

– Mps: conference call sui conti.

– Unipol / UnipolSai: conference call on accounts.

– Japan: household consumption in June.

– Germany: industrial production in June.

– France: industrial production in June; Fitch rating review.

– Spain: industrial production in June.

– USA: hourly wages in July; July unemployment rate.