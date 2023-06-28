Home » Award for “American Rheinmetall”? This tank deal would be historic
Business

Award for “American Rheinmetall”? This tank deal would be historic

by admin
Award for “American Rheinmetall”? This tank deal would be historic

Rheinmetall can hope for one of the largest orders in the company’s history. The US subsidiary of the German armaments and technology group has now been selected as one of only two candidates for the construction of the successor to the US infantry fighting vehicle M2 Bradley. The winner can look forward to an order with a total volume of around 45 billion dollars.

In addition to the company team around American Rheinmetall, a group around the large US armaments group General Dynamics is also in the final round, representatives of the US Army have now announced.

The reduction to only two instead of three candidates for the final round is considered a big surprise.

See also  Pre-increment!Youboxun: It is estimated that the net profit in 2021 will be 160 million yuan to 200 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 34.25% to 67.81% _ Oriental Fortune Net

You may also like

Togg vs. Tesla: What else could stop e-cars...

Wise: Shares soar +18%

Expensive concert prices – How pop stars fuel...

Santanchè, the Maserati and the house at the...

Create a green environment, upgrade green production lines,...

Russian ruble falls to 15-month low

Inflation, Lagarde’s moves opposite those of her predecessor...

Rates, Bundesbank securities collapse: the hypothesis of a...

Financial Breakfast on June 28: Strong U.S. data...

Environmental protection – Environment Minister criticizes the sealing...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy