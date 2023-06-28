Award for “American Rheinmetall”? This tank deal would be historic

Rheinmetall can hope for one of the largest orders in the company’s history. The US subsidiary of the German armaments and technology group has now been selected as one of only two candidates for the construction of the successor to the US infantry fighting vehicle M2 Bradley. The winner can look forward to an order with a total volume of around 45 billion dollars.

In addition to the company team around American Rheinmetall, a group around the large US armaments group General Dynamics is also in the final round, representatives of the US Army have now announced.

The reduction to only two instead of three candidates for the final round is considered a big surprise.

