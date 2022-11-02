Listen to the audio version of the article

Do-it-yourself energy. The mercantile bickering, the European ambitions, the climate policies and the tragedy of two peoples overwhelmed in different ways by a horrible war threaten the availability of energy for the winter. And, while the new government prepares aid for the winter of 2022-2023, many consumers, from families to the industrial giant with thousands of employees, are equipping themselves to get out of dependence on methane and fossil hydrocarbons.

New energy communities

In search of the other energy, new energy communities are developed between condominiums, but also between companies; there are those who can afford the luxury of adding a wood stove in the corridor, those who stock up on pellet bags under the stairs and those who place the photovoltaic modules on the pitch of the roof.

But if you go up the dimensional scale, here are the photovoltaic systems on the roofs of workshops and factories, the push towards biomethane, up to the distilleries belonging to Assodistil that obtain raw materials for energy and the chemical industry starting from production residues agricultural.

Refinery conversion

It is no coincidence that even theEni has converted two refineries, Venice-Marghera and Gela, to produce fuels from raw materials of organic origin. The Gela refinery, in particular, could help solve the waste emergency in Sicily, an island that needs advanced plants to transform garbage into a resource.

The Observatory of Anie Rinnovabili, an association of Anie Federation, detected the installation of 1,211 megawatts of renewable plants from 1 January to 30 June, of which 1,061 megawatts are photovoltaic (+ 193%), 123 wind turbines (+ 66%) and 27 hydroelectric (+ 72%). Unfortunately, he took a census Ternain the drought August the contribution of renewable sources in electricity production fell to 34.5%, mainly due to the collapse of hydroelectric production, which remained with little water (-43.7%).