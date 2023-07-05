Home » Away with the penalty tax for home builders!
Business

Away with the penalty tax for home builders!

by admin
Away with the penalty tax for home builders!

Lindner wants to change that with the present draft law. The share deal tax tricks are intended to be made impossible by considering all buyers of a property as a single entity if they coordinate on it. No more clan, which is estimated to cost the tax authorities one billion euros a year. And on the other hand, no more penalty tax for the normal home builder. So the bottom line is that there are no tax losses for the countries. It doesn’t get any better than that, does it?

This article comes from the WiWo newsletter Daily Punch. The newsletter delivers the daily comments from the WiWo editorial team to your inbox. Always to the point, always with punch. Also in the punch: an overview of the five most important topics of the day. You can subscribe to the newsletter here.

See also  The spot gold price has broken through a record high, and the more gold rises, the more people buy it?The same gold jewelry bought yesterday was 500 yuan more expensive than the one bought on May Day-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

You may also like

Sheikh of Abu Dhabi: Expensive camels and suspected...

MG4 EV XPower, now electrics are also “bad”:...

An Italian consortium takes over the German Reis...

Potential Intervention Looms as U.S.-Japan Volatility Nears 150,...

Titan: CEO Rush was a ‘local Elon Musk’,...

What the cabinet is planning money for in...

Meta Launches Threads: A New Social Network to...

Stellantis and Italy: “Insufficient incentives for electric cars”

Rural E-commerce Logistics Business Booms, Solidifying Recovery in...

This is how I rent out my “Barbie...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy