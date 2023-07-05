Away with the penalty tax for home builders!

Lindner wants to change that with the present draft law. The share deal tax tricks are intended to be made impossible by considering all buyers of a property as a single entity if they coordinate on it. No more clan, which is estimated to cost the tax authorities one billion euros a year. And on the other hand, no more penalty tax for the normal home builder. So the bottom line is that there are no tax losses for the countries. It doesn’t get any better than that, does it?

This article comes from the WiWo newsletter Daily Punch. The newsletter delivers the daily comments from the WiWo editorial team to your inbox. Always to the point, always with punch. Also in the punch: an overview of the five most important topics of the day. You can subscribe to the newsletter here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

