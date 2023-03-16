Axa Italia, net profit stable at 327 million

Axa Italia in 2022 recorded a net profit of 327 million euros, substantially stable compared to the previous year (-0.4%). In terms of premium income, the Non-Life business exceeded 2 billion euro (2.02 billion) for the first time, with growth of +5.7%, thanks to a focus on the strategic business lines, Commercial Lines ( +7.5%), Personal Lines (+4.4%) and the Health sector (+9.6%). The Motor sector also grew (+4.7%) despite the market context, in which there was a recovery in the frequency of claims and an increase in the average cost due to inflation and the increase in repair costs of vehicles. The Non-Life Combined Ratio for the current year is 95.8%. Life premiums stood at 3.4 billion euro (-28.7%), which was affected by a rise in interest ratesa strong volatility of the financial markets and the general context of macroeconomic uncertainty e geopolitics.

“Axa Italia records excellent results in 2022, with significant growth in priority businesses and a strengthening of capital solidity”, says Giacomo Gigantiello, CEO of the Axa Italia insurance group. “For the first time we have exceeded 2 billion in Non-Life premium income, with excellent performance in our strategic segments, such as Health and Companies. An even more significant milestone because it was achieved in a complex macro-economic context, which is the result of the passion of all the people of Axa, of our agents who have done an extraordinary job and of Mpswith which we want to continue to grow the partnership'” continued the manager, explaining that ‘we are well positioned to achieve the objectives of the “Driving Progress 2023” Plan and remain focused on the execution of our strategy, with the ambition to continue in our path of consolidation and growth on the Italian market, also thanks to the strong drive towards innovation of the offer and significant investments in technology, to improve and simplify the experience of our customers’.

