Package sale completed

The French insurance group Axa completed the sale of 100,000,000 shares in Monte Dei Paschi Bank of Sienawhich represent the 7.94% of the share capital of the bank, at the price of €2.33 per share (for a total amount of 233 million euro) in an accelerated bookbuilding procedure (ABB) reserved for institutional investors. Considering that the Sienese bank’s shares closed yesterday at 2.7445 euros per share, the sale took place with one 15% discount.

Axa has 0.0007% left

Axa therefore retains 0.0007% of the bank’s share capital. The operation takes place at a very particular moment in view of the next shareholders’ meeting. “As a long-standing partner of the Bank, Axa has supported the Bank by participating in its most recent capital increase as a financial investment. As Axa does not wish to be represented on the board of directors at the next general meeting of the Bank’s shareholders, nor to influence the broader long-term strategy of the Bank, Axa considers it appropriate to sell the stake purchased in the capital increase”, reads the Note. Just as the French wanted to highlight that the offer “has no impact on Axa’s partnership with the Bank or on Axa’s commitment to the Italian market”.

It should be remembered that Axa had risen in the shareholding of the Tuscan bank in 2022 when it joined the 2.5 billion euro capital increase, becoming the second shareholder of MPS behind the government which holds 64% of the bank.