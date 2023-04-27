Home » Azimut: 2022 financial statements approved and ordinary dividend of €1.30 per share
Azimut: 2022 financial statements approved and ordinary dividend of €1.30 per share

Azimut: 2022 financial statements approved and ordinary dividend of €1.30 per share

The shareholders’ meeting of Azimut Holding gave the go-ahead for the 2022 financial statements and for the distribution of a total ordinary dividend of 1.30 euros per share, gross of withholding taxes. This corresponds to a dividend yield of 6.4% at current prices. Payment will be made entirely in cash on 24 May 2023, with coupon detachment on 22 May 2023 and record date on 23 May 2023.

During the meeting, the shareholders approved the authorization to purchase, even in several tranches, a maximum of 14,000,000 Azimut ordinary shares, representing 9.77% of the current share capital. It is important to note that within this total maximum amount, a maximum of 7,000,000 ordinary shares (equal to 4.89% of the current share capital) may be allocated to the creation of the necessary funding to implement any share plans.

