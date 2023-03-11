Home Business Azimut: 402 million net income and 8.5 billion net inflows in 2022. Proposed dividend of €1.30 per share
Business

Azimut: 402 million net income and 8.5 billion net inflows in 2022. Proposed dividend of €1.30 per share

by admin
Azimut: 402 million net income and 8.5 billion net inflows in 2022. Proposed dividend of €1.30 per share

The Azimut Group recorded net inflows in 2022 of €8.5 billion, of which approximately half (€4.3 billion) was directed to asset management products. Total assets stood at €79 billion as at 31 December 2022. Foreign business today represents 42% of total assets.

Total revenues amounted to 1,287 million in 2022 compared to 1,449 million in 2021, a result that had been supported by a particularly positive trend in the financial markets. Recurring management fees amounted to €1,098 million (compared to €966 million in 2021), up 14%.

Despite the inflationary environment and the change in the scope of consolidation, total operating costs are

confirmed under control with a slight decrease to €739.9 million in 2022 compared to €742.7 in 2021. The Group achieved consolidated operating income of €546.6 million in 2022 (compared to €706.8 million in 2021).

Net income amounted to €402.3 million, exceeding the target set for the year despite the lower contribution of performance fees compared to the previous year and the increase in the tax rate in 2022.

The consolidated Net Financial Position at the end of December 2022 is positive for approximately 293.1 million and

compare with 408.5 million at the end of December 2021.

The proposed dividend for 2022 is €1.30 per share1 (dividend yield 5.8%).

Targets confirmed (under normal market conditions):

for 2023 450 million net profit and €6-8 billion of net inflows and for 2024 500 million profit and 15% assets under management in Private Markets.

See also  Insight into Alibaba’s financial report: strategic investment loss of 10 billion Zhang Yong said platform interoperability "will win more" | Alibaba|Financial Report|Alibaba_Sina Technology_Sina

You may also like

Resolution 27 of 05/23/2022 – Shareholders’ Meeting of...

CCS: These stocks benefit from CO₂ storage

More than 30 auto brands are fighting price...

Postbank shareholders: Deutsche Bank must build up reserves

Europe starts in the red following Wall Street,...

Environmental Protection – Report: “Last Generation” Establishes Non-Profit...

Balneari, risk of litigation after the Council of...

Qin Shi: The CCP’s foreign trade plummeted and...

Image concerns of the industry – Swiss machine...

SVB: Shock announcement triggers bank run panic

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy