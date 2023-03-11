The Azimut Group recorded net inflows in 2022 of €8.5 billion, of which approximately half (€4.3 billion) was directed to asset management products. Total assets stood at €79 billion as at 31 December 2022. Foreign business today represents 42% of total assets.

Total revenues amounted to 1,287 million in 2022 compared to 1,449 million in 2021, a result that had been supported by a particularly positive trend in the financial markets. Recurring management fees amounted to €1,098 million (compared to €966 million in 2021), up 14%.

Despite the inflationary environment and the change in the scope of consolidation, total operating costs are

confirmed under control with a slight decrease to €739.9 million in 2022 compared to €742.7 in 2021. The Group achieved consolidated operating income of €546.6 million in 2022 (compared to €706.8 million in 2021).

Net income amounted to €402.3 million, exceeding the target set for the year despite the lower contribution of performance fees compared to the previous year and the increase in the tax rate in 2022.

The consolidated Net Financial Position at the end of December 2022 is positive for approximately 293.1 million and

compare with 408.5 million at the end of December 2021.

The proposed dividend for 2022 is €1.30 per share1 (dividend yield 5.8%).

Targets confirmed (under normal market conditions):

for 2023 450 million net profit and €6-8 billion of net inflows and for 2024 500 million profit and 15% assets under management in Private Markets.