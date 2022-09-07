In August the Azimut Group recorded positive net inflows of € 322 million, bringing total net inflows from the beginning of the year to € 5.2 billion. This figure is close to the target of 6-8 billion euros that the Group led by Pietro Giuliani had set for the whole of 2022.

This increase was driven by assets under management for € 301.3 million, equal to 94% of net inflows. The assets managed by the group now amount to 54.8 billion euros which, added to those administered, bring the total assets of the group to 85.5 billion euros.