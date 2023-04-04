Home Business Azimut-Benetti, Saudi Arabia as a strategic partner
Business

Azimut-Benetti, Saudi Arabia as a strategic partner

by admin
Azimut-Benetti, Saudi Arabia as a strategic partner

The due diligence is still in progress, but the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, had to communicate the agreement in its gazette and the timing of the communication has been accelerated. Thus, the entry of the financial giant in the capital of Azimut-Benetti was announced, the first private nautical group in the world, the first global manufacturer of superyachts and player in the marina market. The shareholding structure is made up as follows: the Vitelli family, of the founder Paolo and the president Giovanna, at 59%; Tamburi investment partner at 8% and Pif at 33%.

Giovanna Vitelli speaks of the fund as a “strategic partner in the company’s next phase of growth. Pif will accompany our group in the long term and will offer us new important business opportunities also in a geographic area of ​​the Middle East which is undergoing very strong development”. Saudi Arabia is looking at the development of boating in the country, building ports and marinas, focusing on sustainability and high-end tourism. Azimut-Benetti could export its know-how in the sector, as well as obviously its boats. There is also talk, from a future point of view, not contemplated for now but not excluded, of a possible stock exchange listing of the Avigliana group.

See also  Ukrainian war: US turning point, spring offensive against Putin ready

You may also like

Mythical Cars Rally: in May the cars that...

Swiss public transport prices are rising: 2nd class...

Europe on the rise, despite fears of inflation...

Nursing privatization: Nursing: Profitable until bankruptcy

Pio Albergo Trivulzio, on the plate real estate...

Why customers are queuing at Digital Factor GmbH

Financial education about the stock market and the...

L’Oreal acquires Aesop’s luxury creams for 2.53 billion

Credit Suisse board apologizes | free press

Resolution 35 of 03/27/2023 – Definitive design of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy