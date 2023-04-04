The due diligence is still in progress, but the Public Investment Fund, the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia, had to communicate the agreement in its gazette and the timing of the communication has been accelerated. Thus, the entry of the financial giant in the capital of Azimut-Benetti was announced, the first private nautical group in the world, the first global manufacturer of superyachts and player in the marina market. The shareholding structure is made up as follows: the Vitelli family, of the founder Paolo and the president Giovanna, at 59%; Tamburi investment partner at 8% and Pif at 33%.

Giovanna Vitelli speaks of the fund as a “strategic partner in the company’s next phase of growth. Pif will accompany our group in the long term and will offer us new important business opportunities also in a geographic area of ​​the Middle East which is undergoing very strong development”. Saudi Arabia is looking at the development of boating in the country, building ports and marinas, focusing on sustainability and high-end tourism. Azimut-Benetti could export its know-how in the sector, as well as obviously its boats. There is also talk, from a future point of view, not contemplated for now but not excluded, of a possible stock exchange listing of the Avigliana group.