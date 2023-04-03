Saudi sovereign fund enters 33% in Azimut-Benetti

The Public Investment Fund (Pif), Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, joins the Azimut-Benetti shipbuilding group. Become a shareholder with a 33% stake and become a “strategic partner in the next phase of growth of the company” which produces luxury yachts.

This was communicated in a note by the Azimut-Benetti group. The transaction will be completed following the favorable outcome of the antitrust and regulatory filings. Also with Pif is Tamburi investment partner (Tip), former shareholder of Azimut-Benetti for over 8 years, “he will remain in the share capital of the group with a reduced stake, a sign of continued confidence in the long-term growth of the group and in the guidance of the Vitelli family” the note highlighted.