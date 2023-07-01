Home » Azimut bets on the blockchain: «New crypto fund for retail»
Business

Azimut bets on the blockchain: «New crypto fund for retail»

by admin
Azimut bets on the blockchain: «New crypto fund for retail»

Listen to the audio version of the article

«Blockchain-related technologies will change the financial industry. It is essential to supervise them and be ready to fully exploit their potential». Giorgio Medda, CEO of Azimut, has few doubts. Digital assets, and the crypto-economy in general, will play an increasingly important role in the markets. And the small investors themselves must, in his vision, be able to take advantage of it. «In this sense, we have decided to launch a retail fund on crypto assets. It is a Ucits product, made…

See also  Ban on gas heating: Economics criticizes Robert Habeck's plan

You may also like

Increased pensions, social bonuses and smart working: what...

Amazon Prime Day 2023: 15 € credit for...

Spain takes over the EU Council Presidency –...

Increased pensions, social bonuses and smart working: what...

New customer campaign at Comdirect: €50 for a...

Overstock.com Acquires Bankrupt Bed Bath & Beyond’s Intellectual...

ERG acquires Photovoltaic Plant from Renertia

3 reasons owners are richer

Study shows: There are more discounts on new...

Pichetto: «With the new energy strategy, a more...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy