Azimut bets on the blockchain: «New crypto fund for retail»

Listen to the audio version of the article

«Blockchain-related technologies will change the financial industry. It is essential to supervise them and be ready to fully exploit their potential». Giorgio Medda, CEO of Azimut, has few doubts. Digital assets, and the crypto-economy in general, will play an increasingly important role in the markets. And the small investors themselves must, in his vision, be able to take advantage of it. «In this sense, we have decided to launch a retail fund on crypto assets. It is a Ucits product, made…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

