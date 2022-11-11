In Piazza Affari good performance for Azimut which at the moment is up by 3.25% after having presented the quarterly accounts. In particular, the group in the first nine months of 2022 achieved a net profit of 302 million euros, with revenues that amounted to 969 million euros, up 12% compared to what was achieved in the first 9 months of the year. 2021.

In the third quarter, the Azimut group achieved consolidated revenues of € 303 million, an increase of 1% compared to the € 300 million achieved in 2021. The quarterly net profit amounted to € 101 million.

At the end of September 2022, the net financial position was positive for approximately 364 million euros, up by 76 million euros compared to the end of June.