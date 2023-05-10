Azimut, double-digit growth in profit in the first quarter

The first quarter of 2023 of Azimut Holding closes with total revenue which amount to 326.3 million compared to 327.2 million in the same period of 2022, despite the deconsolidation of Sanctuary.

L’operational profit grew by 11% to 149.6 million (compared to 135.3 million in 1Q 2022) and the operating margin stood at 46%, an increase compared to the 41% recorded in 1Q 2022, thanks to the development of total revenues and the reduction of costs.

L’utile netto adjusted it amounts to 127.1 million (compared to 95.5 million in 1Q 2022) and shows an increase of 33%.

The Net Financial Position consolidated at the end of March 2023 is positive for approximately 349 million, up by 55.9 million compared to the end of December. Even in spite of acquisitions and investments for around 90 million. The net financial position at the end of March does not include the cash dividend of 1.30 per share approved in the shareholders’ meeting and paid on 24 May 2023.

The Azimut group has recorded in April 2023 a positive net inflow for 270 million.

(Ticker)