The Azimut Group grows in the United States. Today, through its American subsidiary Azimut US Holdings, an agreement was signed for the acquisition of a 35% stake in Kennedy Capital Management (“KCM”), an independent manager specializing in US Small and Mid Cap equities. The remainder of the KCM’s capital will continue to be widely held by the current partners. Azimut will have the option to increase its stake over time, beyond the majority, through the exercise of the call / put option. The parties also agreed to work together to grow the company over the long term through the implementation of a ten-year business plan.

KCM currently manages $ 3.6 billion in AUM and its three core strategies include Extended Small Cap, Small Cap Value and Micro Cap. All three strategies rank in the 1st and 2nd quartiles in terms of performance over the past three years. , generating more than 200 basis points of net outperformance per year. The same three main strategies generated outperformance of more than 1,000 basis points each in 2021. Essentially all 14 products managed by KCM have beaten their respective benchmarks over the past 3 and 5 years, on a gross and net basis. KCM also focuses on the ESG aspect, with the ESG SMID Cap Fund receiving the highest rating from Morningstar, obtaining 5 stars, and generating a three-year performance that ranks in the top 7% of 576 funds in the Small category. Morningstar Blend.

Following this partnership, Azimut will be present in the United States in its three main business areas: Private Markets through Azimut Alternative Capital Partners, whose five holdings now manage over $ 16 billion in AUM; Wealth Management through Sanctuary Wealth, Azimut Genesis and AZ Apice, whose total assets are nearly $ 25 billion, and Traditional Asset Management with the announcement of today’s partnership.

“The partnership with KCM allows the Azimut Group to integrate into its global asset management platform management skills that are best in class in Small Mid Cap public markets strategies in the United States, a segment that includes companies with capitalization up to US $ 15 billion, completing thus our broad offer of traditional and alternative strategies “, remarks iorgio Medda, CEO and Global Head of Asset Management & Fintech of Azimut, who adds:” Our global clients will be able to benefit from the investment capabilities of KCM which have a track record without equal on all time horizons. KCM’s investment process is also characterized by the inclusion of ESG principles, which represents a strong distinctive character compared to other specialized operators in the Small & Mid cap universe. We are really excited to realize a long-term industrial growth path together with Don, Frank, Jean and the rest of the KCM team, to whom we share a strong determination to actively manage and the same focus on generating performance for our customers. “.