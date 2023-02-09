In January 2023, the Azimut Group recorded positive net inflows of €400 million. In January, the Group also completed an AUD 175 million acquisition of a financial advisory business, further consolidating Azimut’s presence in Australia.

Total assets including assets under administration stood at €81.1 billion at the end of January, of which €56.2 billion referred to assets under management.

Gabriele Blei, CEO of the Group, comments: “With net inflows of 400 million euros, the first month of the new year follows the positive trend recorded throughout 2022, albeit influenced by lower customer activity in line with typical seasonality of January. Thanks to our integrated management and distribution platform, clients benefit from a positive net performance higher than 4% since the beginning of the year. We continue to see growing interest in our innovative private market solutions, in which around 40,000 thousand customers in Italy (c. 17%) have already invested and for which we expect further closings in the coming months.”