Home Business Azimut Holding: positive January net inflows of € 400 million
Business

Azimut Holding: positive January net inflows of € 400 million

by admin
Azimut Holding: positive January net inflows of € 400 million

In January 2023, the Azimut Group recorded positive net inflows of €400 million. In January, the Group also completed an AUD 175 million acquisition of a financial advisory business, further consolidating Azimut’s presence in Australia.

Total assets including assets under administration stood at €81.1 billion at the end of January, of which €56.2 billion referred to assets under management.

Gabriele Blei, CEO of the Group, comments: “With net inflows of 400 million euros, the first month of the new year follows the positive trend recorded throughout 2022, albeit influenced by lower customer activity in line with typical seasonality of January. Thanks to our integrated management and distribution platform, clients benefit from a positive net performance higher than 4% since the beginning of the year. We continue to see growing interest in our innovative private market solutions, in which around 40,000 thousand customers in Italy (c. 17%) have already invested and for which we expect further closings in the coming months.”

See also  Pensions: the government negotiates with the trade unions, but in maneuver "there are no resources for a structural reform"

You may also like

Piazza Affari rises due to falling inflation. Turbo...

Activist investor Peltz announced the end of the...

Bianchi voted for Gualtieri, actually not. Lazio, the...

Credit Suisse, red by 7 billion in 2022....

Hockey star retires and lands on Onlyfans: Mikayla,...

China’s artificial intelligence-related stocks plummeted, official media warned...

Angola seeks an IPO (also) abroad for Endiama...

Artificial intelligence, 22% growth in 2022: 700 million...

Less than half the price of the ideal...

Crédit Agricole, accounts: the latest news

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy