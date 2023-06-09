Azimut, May inflows positive for 89 million, +2.9 billion since the beginning of the year

The Azimut group recorded in May 2023 a net collection positive for 89 million euros. Since the beginning of the year, the collection has been of 2.9 billion euros. Il total mass inclusive of administered savings, it stands at the end of May a 83.7 billionof which 57 billion refer to managed assets.

Business model

“The results from the beginning of the year and from May – says the CEO Gabriele Blei – highlight the strength and resilience of our integrated and diversified business model. And our ability to deal with volatile market conditions and extraordinary events. The asset management component in May was affected by the disinvestment of some of our funds. Although the credit markets in Brazil are starting to show signs of stabilisation, the uncertainty of the context continued to negatively affect net inflows in the month (about 90 million euros)”.

Private markets at 12% of assets under management

“A part of the remaining negative contribution – continues Blei -, approximately 150 million euro, can be explained by the disinvestment of customers from liquid products in favor of private market funds. At the end of the month, AuM relating to private markets exceeded 7 billion euro and amounted to 12% of assets under management. This puts us on track to capitalize on this market opportunity and reach our target of at least 15% by 2024.”