Home Business Azimut: net inflows in October positive for 743 million euros
Business

Azimut: net inflows in October positive for 743 million euros

by admin

The Azimut Group recorded positive net inflows of 743 million euros in October. Funding since the beginning of the year amounted to € 6.8 billion, of which approximately half was directed to asset management products. In particular, investment solutions in private markets raised € 1.6 billion in 2022 from the Group’s global client base. Consequently, total assets including assets under administration stood at € 85.7 billion at the end of October, of which € 54.3 billion refer to assets under management.

“Also in October we continued our solid growth path. In particular, in the private markets segment we raised over 100 million euros in October, thanks to the positive closing of a private debt fund specialized in digital lending for Italian SMEs and further closing of funds by our partners in the United States. . This brings product collection in private markets to € 1.6 billion in 2022, a segment that now accounts for nearly 12% of AuM and has grown by more than 40% since the beginning of the year. With our global and diversified platform and our team present in 18 countries, we are confidently looking to the future to help our clients achieve their short and long term financial goals, ”commented Gabriele Blei, CEO of the Azimut Group.

See also  Ambrosetti Club Economic Indicator: 'Italy on the shields, from Sport to the Economy. Next Generation EU? Now we have the weapons against the crisis

You may also like

Wall Street: futures raise their heads awaiting US...

International gold price short-term look at $1657 provider...

Did it hit the mark?How long does it...

FAAMG, difficult quarter: AcomeA’s focus on American big...

England, Liverpool is for sale: the owners evaluate...

Three workers died on the job and one...

Yingwei Financial Market Express: The results of the...

US and Wall Street midterm elections. Republicans or...

Lamborghini on the rise: turnover + 30% and...

European Union vs Airbnb: a law is being...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy