The Azimut Group recorded positive net inflows of 743 million euros in October. Funding since the beginning of the year amounted to € 6.8 billion, of which approximately half was directed to asset management products. In particular, investment solutions in private markets raised € 1.6 billion in 2022 from the Group’s global client base. Consequently, total assets including assets under administration stood at € 85.7 billion at the end of October, of which € 54.3 billion refer to assets under management.

“Also in October we continued our solid growth path. In particular, in the private markets segment we raised over 100 million euros in October, thanks to the positive closing of a private debt fund specialized in digital lending for Italian SMEs and further closing of funds by our partners in the United States. . This brings product collection in private markets to € 1.6 billion in 2022, a segment that now accounts for nearly 12% of AuM and has grown by more than 40% since the beginning of the year. With our global and diversified platform and our team present in 18 countries, we are confidently looking to the future to help our clients achieve their short and long term financial goals, ”commented Gabriele Blei, CEO of the Azimut Group.