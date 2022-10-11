Home Business Azimut, net inflows of 787 million in September: reached 6 billion in 2022
Business

Azimut, net inflows of 787 million in September: reached 6 billion in 2022

by admin

The Azimut Group recorded positive net inflows of € 787 million in September 2022, thus raising 6 billion from the beginning of the year and already reaching the lower target of € 6–8 billion for the full year. The company communicates this with an official note.

In September alone, 67% of net inflows were directed to asset management products. Consequently, total assets including assets under administration stood at € 83.7 billion at the end of September, of which € 53.9 billion refer to assets under management.

Gabriele Blei, CEO of the Group, comments: “We are satisfied with the strong net inflows recorded in September, despite a still difficult and unfavorable market context. This once again demonstrates the strength of our diversified business model and the qualities of the Azimut global platform and its offer of innovative products, for a wide range of institutional and individual investors ”.

See also  Pfizer buys Arena Pharmaceuticals, 6.7 mld$ deal

You may also like

[Caizhi Headlines]The iPhone 14 Plus was accused of...

Test Markets Rebound and Opportunity with Certificates

Apple Responds to iPhone 14 Collision Detection False...

Dear bill: water in homes is also at...

BOSS direct recruitment sprints to the Hong Kong...

Wall Street tries to recover but then returns...

Fed Vice Chairman: Tightening policy has hit economic...

Will we be working 4 days a week?...

5 major events in today’s financial market: war...

Messina (Intesa Sanpaolo): ‘Italy’s debt cannot be increased,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy