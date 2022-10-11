The Azimut Group recorded positive net inflows of € 787 million in September 2022, thus raising 6 billion from the beginning of the year and already reaching the lower target of € 6–8 billion for the full year. The company communicates this with an official note.

In September alone, 67% of net inflows were directed to asset management products. Consequently, total assets including assets under administration stood at € 83.7 billion at the end of September, of which € 53.9 billion refer to assets under management.

Gabriele Blei, CEO of the Group, comments: “We are satisfied with the strong net inflows recorded in September, despite a still difficult and unfavorable market context. This once again demonstrates the strength of our diversified business model and the qualities of the Azimut global platform and its offer of innovative products, for a wide range of institutional and individual investors ”.