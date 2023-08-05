Home » Azimut: positive net inflows in July of € 513 million
Azimut: positive net inflows in July of € 513 million

In July 2023, the Azimut Group recorded positive net inflows of €513 million, thus reaching €4.3 billion since the beginning of the year (target for the full year 20231: €6-8 billion).

55% of net inflows in 2023 (€2.4 billion) went to asset management products. Total assets including assets under administration stood at a record level of €87.0 billion at the end of July, of which €58.6 billion referred to assets under management.

Gabriele Blei, CEO of the Group, comments:

“July also ended with a solid commercial performance, with strong net inflows across our globally diversified businesses. However, the managed component was affected by the latest tranche of outflows from the previously announced institutional mandate from low-yield money market funds in Italy. With net inflows of €4.3 billion since the beginning of the year, of which more than €850 million in private market funds, we look forward confidently to achieving the goal we have set ourselves for the full year.”

