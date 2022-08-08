The Azimut Group closed the month of July with positive net inflows of 1.4 billion euros, thus reaching 4.9 billion since the beginning of the year (target for the full year 2022: 6-8 billion). In the month of July alone, 73% of net inflows were directed to asset management products. “Most of these flows – explains the big Italian asset management company – is attributable to the private market segment, in particular following the closing of a fund by one of Azimut’s partners in the United States and the acquisition of a 20% minority stake in RoundShield Partners ”.