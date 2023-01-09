Home Business Azimut: positive net inflows of €1.2 bn in December and 8.5 billion in 2022
Business

Azimut: positive net inflows of €1.2 bn in December and 8.5 billion in 2022

by admin
Azimut: positive net inflows of €1.2 bn in December and 8.5 billion in 2022

In December 2022, the Azimut Group recorded positive net inflows of 1.2 billion euro. Thanks to this figure, year-to-date funding stands at €8.5 billion, exceeding the high end of the €6-8 billion target for the full year, despite the challenging market environment.

About half (€4.3 billion) of annual net inflows went to asset management products. Assets under management reached €55.1 billion as at 31 December 2022 (2021: €54.1 billion), an increase of 2% compared to the previous year.

Assets under administration amount to €23.8 billion as at 31 December 2022 (2021: €29.0 billion), and discount the effect of the de-consolidation of Sanctuary (adjustment of €6.9 billion) in line with the current share of 53.37% azimuth.

Total assets stood at €79.0 billion as at 31 December 2022 (2021: €83.2 billion, or €77.0 billion net of Sanctuary’s pro-rata adjustment).

In 2022, the Private Markets segment recorded strong growth with inflows of €1.9 billion and AuM standing at €6.5 billion at the end of December 2022 (approximately 12% of total assets under management), increasing by 42% over the previous year.

This was possible thanks to the strong demand for the more than 20 new products launched in Italy and the United States during the year and the acquisition of minority stakes in BroadLight Capital (Private Equity, USA), RoundShield Partners (Real Assets, UK/Switzerland), Sanctum Altriarch Investment Management (Venture Debt, USA) and Lycian Capital Partners (Private Equity, Turkey).

See also  Xunlei was included in the list of abnormal business operations because the annual report was not published on time- Network Application- XunLei Xunlei

You may also like

Priolo, Lukoil sells the refinery to the Cypriot...

Pnrr, the race towards June 30 comes alive:...

Tesla Model S and Model X Dual Motor...

Beijing limits listings on the Stock Exchange but...

Before the U.S. stock market: The three major...

How To Spend It, the agreement between Il...

Aponte, shopping in the ports: buy the Darsena...

Second best inflow for ETFs in 2022

Chinese electric cars, Byd launches the premium brand...

Tesla flies. Bet won by Musk who chose...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy