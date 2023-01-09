In December 2022, the Azimut Group recorded positive net inflows of 1.2 billion euro. Thanks to this figure, year-to-date funding stands at €8.5 billion, exceeding the high end of the €6-8 billion target for the full year, despite the challenging market environment.

About half (€4.3 billion) of annual net inflows went to asset management products. Assets under management reached €55.1 billion as at 31 December 2022 (2021: €54.1 billion), an increase of 2% compared to the previous year.

Assets under administration amount to €23.8 billion as at 31 December 2022 (2021: €29.0 billion), and discount the effect of the de-consolidation of Sanctuary (adjustment of €6.9 billion) in line with the current share of 53.37% azimuth.

Total assets stood at €79.0 billion as at 31 December 2022 (2021: €83.2 billion, or €77.0 billion net of Sanctuary’s pro-rata adjustment).

In 2022, the Private Markets segment recorded strong growth with inflows of €1.9 billion and AuM standing at €6.5 billion at the end of December 2022 (approximately 12% of total assets under management), increasing by 42% over the previous year.

This was possible thanks to the strong demand for the more than 20 new products launched in Italy and the United States during the year and the acquisition of minority stakes in BroadLight Capital (Private Equity, USA), RoundShield Partners (Real Assets, UK/Switzerland), Sanctum Altriarch Investment Management (Venture Debt, USA) and Lycian Capital Partners (Private Equity, Turkey).