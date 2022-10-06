Listen to the audio version of the article

“To achieve the sustainability agenda, liquidity and productivity obstacles must be overcome”. This is the common vision of the B20, the G20 business forum underway this year in Indonesia, of the Biac, the OECD Business Forum and of the International Organization of Employers (Ioe), the global organization representing employers and entrepreneurial associations. who have published a joint document on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainability of the G20 approached from the perspective of companies.

The document continues the work of the Italian B20, led by Confindustria and chaired by Emma Marcegaglia, proposing an innovative and inclusive development model, an “engine for sustainable economic growth”, which allows to achieve the ambitious environmental objectives, while maximizing them. social sustainability. The publication focuses on the necessary balance between economic growth, financial stability and business productivity within a global and social perspective. The joint paper calls on governments to support companies’ working capital by removing the cumulative obstacles and burdens that prevent them from accessing funds, which would otherwise hinder their desired growth prospects.

Commenting on the publication Arsjad Rasjid, President of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), at the helm of B20 Indonesia, stated that “the joint document B20-Business-at-Oecd and Ioe plays a strategic role in promoting both for large companies and for SMEs in contributing to the sustainability agenda and how to tackle the obstacles to improve the participation of companies in a sustainable economy “. The B20, says Shinta Kamdani, president of the Indonesian B20, “promotes innovative and concrete collaborations for inclusive growth to support countries regardless of their level of development, this important work offers a simple, but simultaneously effective mechanism, which can allow all companies to access and take full advantage of the resources involved in the G20 Agenda for Sustainability, minimizing administrative and bureaucratic processes that are excessively burdensome for companies, thus strengthening their productivity “.

Making huge resources available, says Business at OECD President Rick Johnston, is “ineffective and therefore useless if businesses encounter difficulties in accessing these funds due to high regulatory and settlement costs, inherent risks and fragmented ecosystems. These difficulties are more palpable for SMEs that seem to have been left behind in the 2030 Agenda, despite being the largest employer in the world ». For Ioe general secretary Roberto Suarez Santos “improving the productivity of companies in implementing the sustainability agenda is a perfect example of concrete political intervention for the benefit of an economic recovery that at the same time promotes the achievement of environmental objectives: a unique opportunity for the benefit of all ». Investments aimed at environmental objectives, explains Gianluca Riccio, vice president of the Finance Committee of the Business at Oecd and author of the published document, are “the ideal opportunity to experiment with innovative solutions aimed at facilitating payments and working capital between companies, making them more efficient. both in international supply chains and between different production sectors, which in turn can generate a lasting driving force that stimulates employment and training, also favoring social sustainability: in short, a driving force for inclusive and lasting growth ».