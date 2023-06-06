Baby boomers are partly to blame for the tight real estate market

According to one expert, the baby boomer generation takes up too much living space. Oliver Rossi via Getty Images

The financial expert Andres Beck says in an interview with the “Mercury”: “Germany has no housing problem”. Instead, according to him, the baby boomer generation in particular takes up too much living space. Instead of further housing projects, he suggests “simply reducing the living space from today’s 47 to 40 square meters per person.”

Germany has been struggling with rising nationwide for years To rent and property prices. Affordable living space is becoming scarce, especially in the big cities. The problems are to be solved with hundreds of thousands of new ones Apartmentsto be built annually. For the risk expert and mathematician Andreas Beck, this is a false approach. He says in conversation with that “Mercury”: “Germany has no housing problem”.

Accordingly, the problem is not the number of apartments, but that people per capita are consuming more and more living space. “In 1972 we were at 26 square meters, in 2002 at 40 square meters and in 2022 at 47 square meters. That’s almost a doubling. To speak of a housing shortage is absurd,” says Beck. According to him, the generation of the baby boomers – to which he also belongs.

Why baby boomers are taking up too much space

Beck explains the problem with the remanence effect. “Ideally, life goes like this: you set up a company Familygoes into debt, builds Haus or buy an apartment,” says Beck in “Merkur”. After moving out Kinder the living space is actually too big for most. This effect is particularly evident in the baby boomer cohort – throughout Germany. It doesn’t matter whether it’s a small town or a metropolis: “Elderly people live there in houses that are too big, while their children are desperately looking for real estate and get into debt.”

Instead of further housing projects, he suggests “simply reducing the living space from today’s 47 to 40 square meters per person.” According to Beck, that would be “comparable to six million new 80-square-meter apartments.” The problem: Many do not want to reduce their living space. According to the expert, false incentives must be removed in order to encourage more people to move or sublet their properties again.

