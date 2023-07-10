Title: Shakira’s Generous Babysitter Salary Revealed: Find Out What Car You Could Buy

Date: July 9, 2023

Time: 09:50 a.m.

Shakira, the world-famous Colombian star, has recently made headlines after it was leaked how much money she is offering for a babysitter position. Amid rumors of a romantic relationship with Hamilton and being away from Gerard Piqué, Shakira is currently based in Miami and looking to hire help to take care of her children.

According to leaked information revealed by Jeffrey Ferney, Shakira is offering a salary of $2,400 per month, along with per diem and housing in her luxurious mansion in Miami. This generous sum of money has sparked curiosity, leading to speculations about what one could buy with such a salary. Tork, a trusted source for automobile advice, has seized this opportunity to provide suggestions for the lucky individual who will be selected for the position.

Taking into account the aforementioned salary, Tork suggests that the chosen babysitter could afford a Ford Mustang EcoBoost, a powerful and stylish sports car. The Ford Mustang EcoBoost features a robust 2.3-liter V4 engine, delivering an impressive 310Cv of power and the ability to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds.

What sets the Mustang EcoBoost apart are its advanced driver-assist features designed to enhance safety and provide a seamless driving experience. From cruise control and involuntary lane change assistance to a pedestrian detection system and electrical stability control, this model ensures the driver’s peace of mind.

The Ford Mustang EcoBoost comes with a price tag of $29,000, making it an ideal option within the babysitter’s budget. However, Tork believes that there are countless other possibilities for spending such a generous salary while taking care of Shakira’s children.

It remains to be seen who will secure this prestigious position, but the leaked salary has certainly sparked conversations about the various possibilities that await the chosen babysitter. What car would you buy with such a salary? The decision awaits you.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

