Financial Associated Press, February 26th (Reporter Yan Jun)After four months, the scale of public offering funds returned to 27 trillion.

On the evening of February 24, the China Securities Fund Industry Association announced the public offering market data for January 2023. The data shows that benefiting from the rebound in the scale of the goods base, the total net asset value of public funds has once again increased by 27 trillion yuan, reaching 27.25 trillion yuan.

This is after July and August 2022, the net value of public funds once again stood at 27 trillion yuan, and it is also the second highest in history after the 27.29 trillion yuan in August 2022.

The overall scale is on the rise, but the product structure is diverging. In recent years, the main debt base issued by funds has been affected by the redemption wave in the second half of last year, and the share and net value have declined for four consecutive months. Comparing the data at the end of September 2022 and the end of January this year, the share of debt base has dropped from 4.59 trillion to 3.55 trillion; the scale of net worth has dropped from 5.19 trillion to 4 trillion, a drop of 22.65% and 28.4% respectively .

The public offering fund returned to 27 trillion yuan, and the cargo base made great achievements

According to data from the Securities Fund Industry Association of China, as of the end of January, there were 142 fund management companies in my country.

Among them, there are 47 foreign-invested fund management companies, 95 domestic fund management companies; 13 securities companies or asset management subsidiaries of securities companies that have obtained public fund management qualifications, and 1 insurance asset management company. The total net asset value of public funds managed by the above institutions is 27.25 trillion yuan.

Compared with the 26.03 trillion yuan in December last year, the net asset value of public funds increased by 1.22 trillion yuan in January this year, a month-on-month increase of 4.68%. This data has also returned to the second highest level in history, which is less than 50 billion yuan from the historical high of 27.29 trillion in August 2022.

Specifically, the number of funds has continued to increase since the number of funds exceeded 10,000 in June last year. As of the end of January, the total number of public offering funds was 10,607, an increase of 31 from the previous month.

However, some insiders pointed out that the growth rate of the number of funds may slow down in the future, mainly because the liquidation of funds is also accelerating. Data show that as of February 25, the number of fund liquidations this year has reached 47, much higher than the 28 funds in the same period last year.

Compared with January this year, the changes in the share and net value of public funds can better observe the tendency of investors’ trading behavior. The data shows that in January this year, the Shanghai-Shenzhen 300 Index rose by 7.37%. The market recovery has increased the net worth of stock-type and hybrid-type by 179.171 billion yuan and 137.418 billion yuan respectively, but the fund shares have decreased by 6.053 billion shares and 117.66 billion shares respectively. share. With the recovery of the market and the recovery of the net value of the fund, some investors began to choose to redeem.

In January of this year, debt-based funds were the only type of fund whose shares and net worth both fell. Although the impact of the redemption wave is fading, the equity market has been significantly better than the yield of bond-based funds since the beginning of the year, and many investors also choose to vote with their feet.

The largest contribution to the overall scale of public offering funds in January is the cargo-based fund. The cargo-based fund has not seen new products for many years, and it is still favored by investors. Both the share and the scale have increased. At the end of January this year, the cargo-based share increased by 118 million shares. , the scale of net worth increased by 108 million yuan.

However, the cargo base is about to usher in strong supervision. A few days ago, the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the People’s Bank of China jointly issued the “Interim Regulations on the Supervision of Important Money Market Funds”, showing that it is clearly required to include money market funds with a scale greater than 200 billion yuan or the number of investors greater than 50 million into the scope of evaluation, and clarify the important Special regulatory requirements for money market funds, strengthening the anti-risk capabilities of fund managers and products, risk prevention and control and disposal mechanisms, etc.

It is reported that the above regulations will come into effect on May 16 this year. There are currently two monetary funds with a scale of more than 200 billion yuan in public offering fund products, namely Yu’e Bao under Tianhong Fund and E Fund Yi Wealth Management A under E Fund.

The net value of the debt base has dropped by 28% for 4 consecutive months

Looking back on the changes in the net value of public funds in 2022, after experiencing the accelerated development of the previous two years, it shows obvious characteristics of the stock market, and the scale is more and more obviously disturbed by the market.

At the end of the first quarter of last year, under the severe adjustment of the market, the management scale of public funds dropped to the freezing point of the whole year in March, a decrease of 1.3 trillion yuan from February, approaching 2.5 billion yuan. Until the end of April, new energy and other industries drove the market to recover, and the management scale of public funds began to climb. After reaching its peak in August, it continued to retreat.

In the second half of last year, the serious shrinkage of the debt base became the main reason for dragging down the scale of public funds. The data shows that the net value of the debt base dropped from 5.19 trillion at the end of September to 4.27 trillion at the end of December of the same year. Judging from the data of the latest public offering in January this year, the scale of the debt base is still showing a decreasing trend, which is 2700 less than that at the end of last year. billion.

It is worth noting that the share and net worth of the debt base have declined for four consecutive months. Comparing the data at the end of September 2022 and the end of January this year, the share of debt base has dropped from 4.59 trillion to 3.55 trillion; the scale of net worth has dropped from 5.19 trillion to 4 trillion, a drop of 22.65% and 28.4% respectively .

Regarding the future trend of the bond market, Wei Fengchun, chief economist of Chuangjin Hexin Fund, said a few days ago that the core logic of the current bond market pricing will gradually change from the fundamental restoration that has been priced to the transmission effect of real estate policies on the confidence of residents. Policies such as the dynamic adjustment of interest rates have not yet had a significant effect on the improvement of residents’ confidence. In the future, we need to actively pay attention to the pace of residents’ demand recovery.

New features: the number of issuances in January hit a four-year high, and there were many early closings

As the market picks up, there will also be a spring in the fund issuance market in 2023. According to data from the Shanghai Securities Fund Evaluation Center, the number of newly issued funds in January totaled 127. Compared with the Lunar New Year in the past four years, the number of issuance hit a new high.

It is worth noting that among the funds raised in January, 11 were “initiative” funds, accounting for 18.97%. The six pension target FOF funds raised in January are all launch funds, which shows that the blue ocean of pension FOF funds has attracted fund managers to join in succession.

Liu Yiqian, an analyst at Shanghai Securities Fund Evaluation, believes that compared with ordinary funds that require 200 million shares, a fundraising scale of 200 million yuan and no less than 200 holders, the threshold for the issuance of sponsored funds is lower. release pressure to a certain extent. In the current volatile market environment, the issuance of sponsored funds is conducive to motivating fund managers to strive to create income and enhance investor confidence.

In addition, the increase in early closing funds also revealed the warmth of fund issuance. As of February 25th, the number of new funds that have closed early this year has reached 53, of which 24 funds closed early in January. What is even more rare is that on January 9, Qiu Dongrong managed the Zhonggeng Hong Kong Stock Connect Value Issue The one-day fundraising scale reached 1.977 billion yuan, close to the 2 billion issuance limit and announced the early closing of the fundraising, becoming a rare “sunlight base” in the near future.

It has become a new trend for current fund companies not to pursue the scale of issuance, and to close the fundraising in advance when the amount raised meets the filing conditions for the effective fund contract, and to pay more attention to continuous marketing.