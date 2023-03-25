In some cases, the recruiter categorically advises against hiring again with the former employer. “In the case of legal violations or if the employment relationship ended in court, I personally would not consider returning,” she says. The same applies if an employee had resigned because of problems with the company culture. Because that doesn’t usually change that quickly. The majority of the employees interviewed for the Königsteiner Group doubted the sense of a comeback – not least because of doubts as to whether the company had really changed, for example in terms of salary development or team structures. “This means that employers should make change processes transparent and, when addressing boomerang candidates, point out that they will find themselves in a new, better environment if they decide to return,” advises Wagener. A major obstacle for many ex-employees is the broken relationship with the former manager. According to the survey, at least a third cannot imagine working with their former supervisor again.