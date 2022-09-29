Wall Street thud, after the positive session on the eve, in which the improvement in sentiment started everywhere following the intervention of the Bank of England. Today the sentiment undergoes a sharp deterioration: after 16 Italian time, the Dow Jones slipped by 537 points (-1.81%); the S&P 500 fell 2.27%, while the Nasdaq Composite capitulated by nearly 3%.

The Dow Jones was up 548.75 points, or + 1.88%, yesterday to 29,683.74, while the S&P 500 rebounded 1.97% to 3,719.04, after testing a new one in Tuesday’s session. minimum of the year and its bear market phase. The Nasdaq Composite was up 2.05% to close at 11,051.64.

Also yesterday, the Bank of England announced its decision to postpone the start of the disposals of UK government bonds it had planned for next week, by purchasing long-term Gilts on a temporary basis, in order to counter the chaos of the market: chaos that it was triggered by Liz Truss’s government decision to launch a maxi fiscal bazooka of tax cuts that economists and strategists do not deem sustainable.

The BOE effect was immediately priced by the gilts, also dampening the tensions on the market for US government bonds and other sovereign debts: after having jumped to the record of the last 14 years by more than 4%, the US Treasury rates at 10 years reported the strongest daily loss since 2020, slipping to 3.816%.

September is drawing to a close, confirming Wall Street as the worst month of this year since June.

The worst index is the Nasdaq Composite, down 8.4%, while the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 are preparing to close the month down 7% and 7.5% respectively.

The effect of the Bank of England lasted the time of a day: on the US Treasury market, ten-year rates recover part of the losses suffered yesterday (-25 basis points), rising to 3.798%, while two-year rates are little. moved to 4.20%.

In the hours leading up to the Bank of England announcement, 10-year US Treasury rates had soared to over 4% for the first time since 2008, or in 14 years, flying up to 4.019%, while Treasury yields at two years had jumped up to 4.351%, the highest value since August 2007.