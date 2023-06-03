Bacteria as plastic eaters: No panacea for the waste problem

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), global production of plastic waste will almost triple by 2060. About half of that ends up in landfill and less than a fifth is recycled. Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.



As talks on a global plastic deal continue in Paris, the recent discovery of plastic-eating bacteria in the Alps raises hope that they could be harnessed for recycling. But such a solution is a long way off, warns the Swiss researcher Joel Rüthi.

The scientist from the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) led the project in which in the Graubünden Alps and in the Arctic microbes were discoveredwhich can digest two types of plastic: bio-based PUR (polyurethane) and fossil-based PBAT/PLA (butylene adipate-co-terephthalate polylactide).

PUR can be found in household sponges, mattresses or sneakers. PBAT/PLA is contained in compostable plastic bags. Neither strain was able to digest non-biodegradable polyethylene (PE). The Studyexternal link has been published in the journal Frontiers in Microbiology.

Joel Rüthi, microbiologist at the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL), has made headlines around the world with his research. WSL



The discovery of microbes that can break down plastics at low temperatures (15°C) could serve as a “valuable resource” in plastic degradation and recycling, scientists say.

The findings come at a time when delegates are dating 175 countries meet in Parisexternal linkto work on a landmark treaty to end global plastic pollution. However, there are major differences between states that want to limit the production of more plastics and the petrochemical industry that favors recycling as a solution to plastic waste.

SWI swissinfo.ch: Your research has attracted a lot of interest, especially in the English-speaking media – a surprise?

Joel Rüthi: It was crazy in the first week. I spent all my time answering emails from journalists from all over the world and doing radio interviews with people, for example from Australia.

We plan to continue with our research, but to be honest we didn’t expect it to draw so much attention.

In your study, you examined 19 strains of bacteria and 15 strains of fungi growing on exposed or intentionally buried plastic that had been stored in the ground for a year in Greenland, Svalbard and Switzerland. They grew the microbes as single strains in the laboratory in the dark at 15°C and tested them on different types of plastic. Are the results a world first?

I would say so. There are already many studies on microbes that eat plastics. But the big news is that this also happens at low temperatures. That was a little surprising. There are previous studies, for example on deep-sea microbes, that have been shown to digest biodegradable plastics. The difference is that we tested the effect on various biodegradable plastics.

But we have to be a bit careful because we only found microbes that digest biodegradable plastics; Polyethylene (PE) was not attacked. Not surprisingly, no strains degraded PE. What was surprising, however, was that a fairly large proportion of the microbes we tested were able to degrade at least one of the biodegradable plastics.

What does that mean?

I think we can assume that there are many microbes in the environment that could degrade biodegradable plastics, but that still largely depends on environmental factors.

We know they can break down plastics under laboratory conditions where we have a fixed temperature and where we can add nutrients at the desired levels. But we still don’t know if they would do the same in the soil where they live.

So we can’t just dump the plastic-degrading microbes into the environment and hope they do their job?

Yes, exactly. In the studies where we buried plastic in the soil where the microbes came from, we found that the pieces of plastic were still mostly intact after five months.

While there was evidence of degradation, the samples were still in one piece and only slightly degraded. That was after five months. So we don’t know how long it would take for such biodegradable plastics to fully degrade under natural conditions in the Alps – probably many years.

They say your next challenge will be to accurately identify the plastic-degrading enzymes and streamline the process. What role can such enzymes play in reducing plastic pollution?

I don’t think we can really stop plastic pollution with that, because plastic pollution is a different problem. People still need to dispose of their waste the right way. This research cannot prevent littering. And I think once the plastics are in the environment, these enzymes won’t be able to do anything.

What we see as possible in the future is trying to create a circular economy where we try to recycle plastics more efficiently and sustainably. These enzymes may play a role in this because they work at lower temperatures. Plastic recycling could be done at lower temperatures; we don’t need heating.

But our findings aren’t an excuse for people to throw away plastic.

Have companies approached you to further develop your insights?

No companies, no, but some private investors wrote to us.

I think we have to be a little careful because maybe now people think we’re a lot further with our work than we actually are. It’s still basic research. We will not make a product out of it. For this we need partners from the industry. More tests are needed to see if the technique can really be used in an industrial process.

