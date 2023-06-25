Bad mood among European companies

Despite the end of the zero-Covid policy: the mood among European companies in China has never been so bad

A new survey by the European Chamber of Commerce shows: Confidence is gone, expats want to leave. Beijing’s economic planners should be alarmed.

It’s getting dark: sunset in the economic metropolis of Shanghai.

Bild: Vcg / Visual China Group

Jens Eskelund has only been at the head of the European Chamber of Commerce for a few weeks, but the Dane is already launching what is probably the most explosive survey in the history of business representation. “Never in the last two decades has our members’ trust in entrepreneurs been so low,” said the 53-year-old when presenting the paper. The data collected in spring from 570 companies is devastating: Despite the recently decided end to the rigid zero-Covid measures, there is no sign of euphoria – quite the opposite.

