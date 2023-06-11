Baden-Württemberg removes government bonds from the portfolio

Baden-Württemberg is currently implementing a law that requires all financial investments in the state to be sustainable. The main focus is on investments in companies. But government bonds are also flying out of the portfolio.

Notification of new articles :





Baden-Württemberg did that last year Sustainable Financial Investments Act passed, according to which investments by the state and state-owned companies should no longer only be based on traditional criteria such as profitability, security and liquidity, but also “environment, social and governance” (ESG). The latter refers to assessment standards for companies in the three areas of environment, social affairs and corporate governance. The new law could affect up to a fifth of Baden-Württemberg’s investments totaling 17 billion euros.

“The sustainability goals of the United Nations are explicitly taken into account in the law for sustainable financial investments in Baden-Württemberg. Companies whose business activities significantly impede the achievement of goals are excluded from the investment universe,” said Sebastian Engelmann, Head of Communications at the Ministry of Finance Baden-Württemberg the German business news. Implementation has long since begun for the country’s largest financial investments, the pension fund and the pension reserve. As of March 17 of this year, the index methodology of the two indices according to which the shares in the pension fund are invested was changed. “It now already meets the requirements of the law and the corresponding reallocation by the Bundesbank has taken place,” said Engelmann.

Concrete investment decisions have already been made for the pension fund, which have taken the requirements of the new law into account. In the equities sector, the Bundesbank sold around 30 percent of the titles in the predecessor index and acquired new titles. “In the area of ​​bonds, only one Finnish government bond had to be sold because the portfolio of government bonds and covered bonds was otherwise not affected by the legal requirements,” said the spokesman for the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Finance.

15 to 20 percent must be reinvested

In the case of Baden-Württemberg’s other major financial asset, the pension reserve, the necessary conceptual preparations are already underway by the two commissioned asset management companies. “By the end of the year, titles that must be excluded under the new law will also be sold for the pension reserve and the new optimization criteria, such as greenhouse gas intensity, will be taken into account in reporting,” said the spokesman.

Even if around 15 to 20 percent of the investments will have to be reallocated and even if the implementation has already begun, the reallocation should not take place overnight, also because losses that could arise from hasty purchases and sales of securities should be avoided . “Each department responsible for a financial investment sets the pace of implementation itself,” says Tengelmann. “The law provides for value-preserving implementation and does not set a fixed deadline.”

“The ecological transformation of our economy that is necessary due to climate change is probably the greatest challenge of our time. The financial market and the assets invested there play a key role here. We as a state can do our part with our own investment decisions,” said Prime Minister Winfried last year Kretschmann. And his Finance Minister Danyal Bayaz told the FAZ that the law should primarily affect energy investments, but not the country’s stake in the energy supplier EnBW.

“Plants in the energy sector are particularly badly affected because in many cases they are based on fossil energy,” explains Engelmann. “For fossil energies, the law provides for far-reaching exclusions. Therefore, the energy sector is of course affected, provided that the financial investment in question had not taken sustainability criteria into account before the law was implemented Exclusions for fossil energies were made, so that the adjustment had already been made in this area.”

US government bonds are also not sustainable

The new ESG standards in Baden-Württemberg have even resulted in US government bonds being blacklisted. “The exclusion of the United States as an issuer is due to non-ratification of international treaties enshrined in our law are listed“, says Engelmann. An example of this is the agreement against the use of anti-personnel mines. In fact, there have been no changes in the portfolio with regard to the USA, “because only government bonds issued in euros were or are held to prevent exchange rate risks”.

While the regulations for US government bonds have not yet led to concrete shifts in Baden-Württemberg’s portfolios, the state’s pension fund has already sold a Finnish government bond. “In Finland’s case, the agreement against the use of cluster bombs has not been ratified,” Engelmann explains the move. Although the EU Parliament asked all member states to sign the agreement in 2009, Finland, Estonia, Latvia, Poland, Romania and Greece have so far not done so.

However, most of the Baden-Württemberg blacklist does not relate to government bonds, but to shares and corporate bonds. “The regulations on government bonds do not affect shares or bonds from the respective countries,” said Engelmann. The law for sustainable financial investments in Baden-Württemberg stipulates the goals of the United Nations for sustainable development, the taxonomy regulation of the European Union and the Paris Agreement on climate change (1.5 degree target) as the basis for future investment decisions in the federal state.

Relying on international treaties to create blacklists for the portfolio is “the only option we have that is simple and objective,” quoted Bloomberg Arnim Emrich, head of the Treasury and Asset Management department in Baden-Württemberg. As a result, there was hardly any political controversy. “We don’t yet have a clear pros and cons for ESG investments in Germany,” says Emrich. “Hopefully there never will be, because it’s better to have a debate about the different aspects of ESG.”

Gap between EU and US on ESG is growing

In the US, leading members of the Republican Party, including presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, now see ESG principles as part of left-wing “woke” ideology. As a result, the banks and financial companies there have quietly buried the use of the acronym ESG. More than a dozen US state governors even want to ban reference to ESG in investment decisions.

The spokesman for the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Finance regards general calls for a ban on taking ESG into account as “factually incomprehensible”. Because the consideration of sustainability aspects in financial investments can be “both a value-based decision and an optimization of risk and return”. And the latter – the optimization of risk and return – is a core task of pension funds and the commissioned asset management companies.

According to the spokesman for the Baden-Württemberg Ministry of Finance, criticism of the financial industry on the subject of “environment, social and governance” would be appropriate, but from a different perspective: “At the moment, the greater risk worldwide is that ESG is used in marketing for financial products, not lead to substantial changes. We therefore need standards and transparency that prevent ‘sustainability’ from being just marketing.”

“The gap between EU and US policymakers is widening,” says Maia Godemer, researcher in sustainable finance at BloombergNEF. “Policymakers in the EU are now convinced that ESG risks are financially material, while in the US such a premise is still hotly debated. In fact, some US politicians see ESG investment strategies as just one possibility, a left-wing political one advancing the agenda.”

Baden-Württemberg was inspired by a similar law in Schleswig-Holstein, which also bans US Treasury bonds and companies using fossil fuels. And the pension funds of Brandenburg, Hesse and North Rhine-Westphalia are investing up to 11 billion euros this year in stock indices based on the Paris Agreement. “We show how sustainable investments are possible and that the public sector can and should be a role model and a driving force here,” said the Hessian Finance Minister Michael Boddenberg in a statement.