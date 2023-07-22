Baerbock in Wörth: “But that wasn’t me,” calls the minister

At the end of a tough week – after a speech in New York, a meeting in Brussels and talks with three German CEOs – Annalena Baerbock is standing in a sparse classroom at the Germersheim/Wörth vocational school. Diplomacy doesn’t help her with the problem she has to solve here. Baerbock is trying out a small robot that the trainees use to practice in class, the Melfa RV-FR. But he seems to be a bit stubborn this morning, the German foreign minister can’t really get him under control.

Baerbock holds a bulky remote control in her hands, steers the robot’s arm left, right, left again. “It can only be a matter of hours,” she says. The Green politician wants to grab a cylinder – and misses it. She makes another attempt, looking as serious as if she were negotiating with Chinese President Xi Jinping. She moves the robotic arm forward, backward, misses the cylinder again. Shortly thereafter, the Melfa RV-FR seems to have had enough. An alarm sounds. “But that wasn’t me,” calls Baerbock.

The vocational school in the small town of Wörth, located in Rhineland-Palatinate not far from the German-French border, is a dreary concrete building. Anyone who walks through its windowless corridors feels like they are in a multi-storey car park. But this is where the specialists of tomorrow are trained, mechatronics technicians, metalworkers, warehouse clerks, those men and women that Germany’s economy is so urgently looking for. Which are necessary for the Federal Republic to survive in the global battle for the technologies of the future.

Baerbock came to Wörth this morning to talk about economic security, which has recently become the new buzzword in Europe. But first she struggles with the technology. A trainee explains the most important steps in building a mobile phone. The two are standing in front of an assembly line with a dummy telephone on it. As it slides past them, the student asks if Baerbock wants to use the circuit board. The minister takes a printed circuit board that is ready, presses it into the tray, everything looks fine. An alarm is heard shortly afterwards. “Oh no,” says Baerbock.

The trainee will later assure that it was not possible to finally clarify how the two small mishaps came about. “Let’s just assume,” he says, “that it was a technical failure.”

“Our economic security rests on medium-sized companies”

New York, Brussels, Wörth, so that was Baerbock’s week. In America, she spoke at a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the International Criminal Court and called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be prosecuted for the “primal crime” of a war of aggression against Ukraine. In Brussels she met the foreign ministers of the other EU countries and advocated trying to get closer to Turkey. In between, Baerbock discussed relations with China with the heads of Telekom, BASF and Deutsche Bank.

During the visit to Wörth and a few other small towns, as well as a detour to the French town of Lauterbourg, the question was: How can Germany and the EU reduce their dependence on the rest of the world? Mainly from China? “Our economic security,” says Baerbock in the classroom with the robot, “rests on medium-sized companies.” And that’s exactly what the vocational school trains workers for.

Just a few days ago, Baerbock presented the federal government’s new China strategy in Berlin. A 61-page document describing the People’s Republic as a “partner”, “competitor” and “systemic rival”. Germany, it says, does not want de-coupling, i.e. decoupling from China, as demanded by former American President Donald Trump. Instead, it’s about de-risking. So to reduce risks. For example, by Europe investing more elsewhere.

In the afternoon the fight with the Melfa RV-FR is forgotten. Baerbock makes his way to a waterworks in the municipality of Steinfeld. It supplies 80,000 people and is considered critical infrastructure. So as a facility that absolutely must be protected, for example from Russian or Chinese hackers. The appointments that Baerbock has on the German-French border are pleasant. Mayors and district administrators give them a friendly welcome, they eat cakes and laugh. Nobody talks about the heating law or the noise in the traffic light coalition.

District heating and heating law

In Steinfeld, Baerbock’s French colleague Catherine Colonna joins them, and the two embrace in the parking lot of the waterworks. Then the head of the facility shows the two ministers around. It goes through a humming world of pumps, pipes and valves. The tour ends on one of the gigantic tanks that collect the water that is pulled from the earth here. It has space for one million liters. Baerbock looks inside through a porthole. “It’s quite a nice swimming pool down there,” she says.

The last stop on this day is Lauterbourg in France, 2000 inhabitants, church, half-timbered houses. In a small hall, Baerbock and Colonna sign an agreement for the cross-border training of specialists. And they talk – once again – about the economic security of Europe.

Annalena Baerbock and Catherine Colonna in Lauterbourg

Source: dpa/Uwe Anspach

“We got to feel what it means to become too dependent on a single state,” says Baerbock. She means Russia. Putin shut off gas in Europe in 2022 in retaliation for sanctions. “We learned our lessons from that,” says Baerbock. It is important to prevent something similar from happening again with China. “China,” says the minister, “has changed massively in recent years.” The People’s Republic has become “more repressive internally and more offensive externally.” The EU must be prepared in the event that economic relations with the country suddenly deteriorate.

Baerbock refers to the strategy for economic security that EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen recently presented in Brussels. There, too, a lot is about “de-risking”. According to the document, foreign companies should no longer be able to invest in important European infrastructure – ports, motorways, power grids – as easily as before. Companies in the EU, on the other hand, should no longer be allowed to export certain goods, such as the latest computer chips.

And how does Colonna, France’s foreign minister, “my girlfriend” as Baerbock calls her, see all this? “I welcome the German government’s China strategy,” she says. The German approach is well compatible with the European one. But the whole topic has to be broadened. It shouldn’t always be about China and other autocracies. “We must also protect our sovereignty in relation to democratic states,” emphasizes Colonna. She means: towards America. It is the position of their boss Emmanuel Macron. Some time ago, the French President demanded that Europe should not be a “vassal” of the USA.

Baerbock has emphasized in the past that the partnership with America is essential. That day she is silent on Colonna’s statements. It was all so harmonious. No reason to start a debate just before the end.

