Providers such as Deutsche Teilkauf, Hausanker, Heimkapital or Engel & Völkers advertise with partial sale models. With the money raised – in some cases a six-figure sum – owners could afford long-cherished wishes such as long trips, a mobile home, the conversion of the house to suit seniors, necessary renovations or simply a higher standard of living, it is said. At the same time, they retained control of their property right through to its repurchase.

As a rule, providers are aimed at seniors, some with a low pension, whose old-age provision is in their own property, explained Katharina Lawrence, a lawyer at the consumer advice center in Hesse. However, the contracts of the models are very complex and difficult to penetrate. “Even for a lawyer it will be difficult.”