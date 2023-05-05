Home » Baglioni on the dinner at his house with Elly Schlein: the unexpected answer
by admin
Baglioni responds to criticisms of dinner at his home with Elly Schlein

Claudius Baglioni takes a few pebbles off his shoes. “In 12 days it will be my birthday. I don’t think I’ll have a dinner, and if I do there will be far fewer people than last time. But I want to say that all the people who were in my house that evening were all guests in the exact same way: I have never made rankings between one guest and another”.

So, as he writes Ansathe Roman singer responds to the criticisms of the dinner hosted on his terrace which was attended, among others, by the secretary of the Pd Elly Schlein. And he does it during the presentation of the film event “Tutti su! Happy birthday Claudius.”

“Unfortunately these are our times: even if one has a dinner, it is as if one had to put on a helmet to enter a barricade of the thousand wars that are waged every day, stupid and senseless, which feed the public with banality. And they make even certain journalists that I appreciated are trivial. It is that when I read certain things I begin to doubt that even everything that is written about the world has this same dignity and this same value”, he added. Then, jokingly, she added: “I do these dinners and I invite Turner, Muccino, Greenfinch to get writings, because my dream is to be an actor”.

