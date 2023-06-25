Home » Bagnoli, crazy costs for reclamation: 232 million are needed to dive into the sea
Bagnoli, costs for reclamation are increasing: 232 million euros are needed to dive into the sea

Still slowdowns in the process redevelopment of Bagnoli, on the outskirts of Naples, which can restore a body of water suitable for swimming. “The reclamation interventions have undergone a significant cost increase for a total of 232 million euros“. He makes it known Republic of Napleswhich contains the words of Bernardo Mattarelladirector of Invitalia, the state company that deals with the redevelopment of Bagnoli.

According to what has been reconstructed, this letter, signed on June 19, was sent to reclamation commissionerthe mayor of Naples Gaetano Manfredi. Thus the resources needed to restore the urban park, the foundries, the sports park splashed.

