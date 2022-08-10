Recently, the 11th CFS Finance Summit and 2022 Sustainable Business Conference was held in Beijing. Bagotte, as a leader in household cleaning appliances, participated in the conference and won the “2022 Outstanding Brand Image Award” authoritative award.





This summit was held in a combination of “online + offline”. The theme of the summit was “stimulating high-quality development and surging vitality”. More than 1,000 representatives from business, politics, academia and other fields gathered at the conference through offline and cloud methods. , to discuss the new challenges and opportunities currently facing, convey confidence, demonstrate vitality, and help the high-quality development of China‘s economy.





Experts from the Organizing Committee of this summit will select enterprises for this year’s Outstanding Brand Image Award based on six indicators including “innovation, responsibility, influence, driving force, growth, and forward-looking”. Brand influence companies.





Established in 2012, the CFS Finance Summit is a large-scale event brand built with the strength of many domestic finance and mass media. It is known as the most influential ideological event in China‘s economic field. Over the past 11 years, many representatives from various fields and industries have discussed the hottest financial topics and economic events at the summit, shared the wisdom of change, and jointly promoted economic recovery and growth.







