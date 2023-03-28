On equities, the markets approve the decision of Ali Baba to split into six distinct groups, which can be listed separately on the Stock Exchange, with the stock flying to Wall Street.

Meanwhile, the vice chairman of the Federal Reserve, Michael Barr, before the Senate Banking Committee said that “the impact of the failure of Silicon Valley Bank appears to be widespread, threatening the entire banking system” and that “the SVB has waited too long to address its problems”. He then said that the Fed intends to propose “long-term debt requirements for the major regional banks, improve stress tests and study changes to liquidity rules”.

On the macro front, sentiment improved on the better-than-expected data from the US consumer confidence, the confidence index rose to 104.2 points in March, above estimates. Worse than expected instead the US trade deficit, which rose to $91.6 billion in February. Then in January falling house prices in the United States compared to the previous month for the seventh consecutive month and slowdown in annual increases. According to the Standard & Poor’s/Case-Shiller index, on a monthly basis, the figure fell 0.5% for the nation as a whole and for the ten cities and 0.6% for the twenty cities.

At Piazza Affari, a snapshot of Unicredit after the buyback was approved

In Piazza Affari, securities in the financial sector and credit institutions in particular remain under scrutiny, from Mediobanca to the recovery of Banca Mps. At the top of the list stands Unicredit which received the authorization from the ECB for the execution of the treasury share buyback program for 2022 for a maximum amount of 3.343 billion. The green light, explains a note, is based «on the financial information provided by the company, which highlighted a significant solidity of capital levels and an organic generation of capital at the top of the sector. Together with the consistency of the liquidity position, these elements guarantee that the company can face stress scenarios from a position of strength».

Tim, banks and oil shine. A2a and Stm brake

Telecom Italia takes off with press rumors according to which the Cassa depositi e prestiti is ready to raise the offer for the network by 2 billion euros, bringing it to the 20 billion area (a figure which, however, remains far from Vivendi’s expectations that emerged in the past). At the top of the Ftse Mib the oil sector with Tenaris and Eni. Diasorin also rebounds after -4% on the eve in the wake of the accounts and below-expected guidance. Weak A2a, Stmicroelectron and Recordati. Outside the main list, investors remain cold on Sanlorenzo which has entered the share capital of Sea Energy (electrical plant engineering and naval electronics), purchasing a 49% stake for a counter value of almost 2.7 million.