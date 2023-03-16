European stock exchanges, black shirt in Piazza Affari (-4.6%). Credit Suisse collapses (-24.2%)

Bank stocks sink Piazza Affari, still frightened by the case of the Silicon Valley Bank and by the new rate hikes in view of the ECB (tomorrow) and the Fed (next week).

The bags in Europe they closed today’s session with a heavy loss. Business Square, the worst, lost 4.61% with the Ftse Mib at 25,566 points. Bad too Frankfurt (-3,25%), London (-3,81%) e Paris (-3.58%). Also Wall Street the session continues down: the index Dow Jones is at -2.06% and the Nasdaq a -1,18%.

Unicredit loses 9.06%. Followed by Finecobank (-7.63%), Banco Bpm (-7.13%) and Intesa Sanpaolo (-6.85%). Mps, the worst in the list, also fell, losing 10.09%, Bper losing 7.23% and Mediobanca -5.61%.

Credit Suisse: -24.2% on the Stock Exchange with Saudi shareholders’ position

Credit Suisse collapses on the stock market after the position of the largest shareholder Saudi National Bank which excluded the possibility of providing financial support in the event of further requests for liquidity. The stock of the Swiss bank closed losing 24.24%.

Credit Suisse: insolvency certificates towards one thousand

Credit Suisse credit default swap certificates are approaching the critical threshold of one thousand points, which indicates a serious danger to the business continuity of the group. In particular, the one-year certificates rose yesterday to 835.9 basis points, according to the Cmaq platform, on the all-time highs, and are worth 18 times the similar derivative securities of the rival Ubs and about 9 times those of Deutsche Bank.

BTp: spread widening to 198 basis points

Closing sharply higher for the spread between BTPs and Bunds at 198 basis points compared to 185 points at the open after the collapse of Swiss credit. Il ten-year rate instead it drops to 4.108% from the 4.318% of the opening. According to Wall Street Journal the officials of the Bce allegedly contacted the supervised banks to ask for information on their possible financial exposure to Swiss credit.

