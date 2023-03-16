Home Business Bags, Credit Suisse sinks the price lists. Piazza Affari black shirt (-4.6%)
Business

Bags, Credit Suisse sinks the price lists. Piazza Affari black shirt (-4.6%)

by admin
Bags, Credit Suisse sinks the price lists. Piazza Affari black shirt (-4.6%)

European stock exchanges, black shirt in Piazza Affari (-4.6%). Credit Suisse collapses (-24.2%)

Bank stocks sink Piazza Affari, still frightened by the case of the Silicon Valley Bank and by the new rate hikes in view of the ECB (tomorrow) and the Fed (next week).

The bags in Europe they closed today’s session with a heavy loss. Business Square, the worst, lost 4.61% with the Ftse Mib at 25,566 points. Bad too Frankfurt (-3,25%), London (-3,81%) e Paris (-3.58%). Also Wall Street the session continues down: the index Dow Jones is at -2.06% and the Nasdaq a -1,18%.

Unicredit loses 9.06%. Followed by Finecobank (-7.63%), Banco Bpm (-7.13%) and Intesa Sanpaolo (-6.85%). Mps, the worst in the list, also fell, losing 10.09%, Bper losing 7.23% and Mediobanca -5.61%.

Credit Suisse: -24.2% on the Stock Exchange with Saudi shareholders’ position

Credit Suisse collapses on the stock market after the position of the largest shareholder Saudi National Bank which excluded the possibility of providing financial support in the event of further requests for liquidity. The stock of the Swiss bank closed losing 24.24%.

Credit Suisse: insolvency certificates towards one thousand

Credit Suisse credit default swap certificates are approaching the critical threshold of one thousand points, which indicates a serious danger to the business continuity of the group. In particular, the one-year certificates rose yesterday to 835.9 basis points, according to the Cmaq platform, on the all-time highs, and are worth 18 times the similar derivative securities of the rival Ubs and about 9 times those of Deutsche Bank.

See also  Pre-increment!Jinhe Industry: It is estimated that the net profit in the first quarter of 2022 will be 420 million to 470 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 99.81% to 123.59% | Daily Economic News

BTp: spread widening to 198 basis points

Closing sharply higher for the spread between BTPs and Bunds at 198 basis points compared to 185 points at the open after the collapse of Swiss credit. Il ten-year rate instead it drops to 4.108% from the 4.318% of the opening. According to Wall Street Journal the officials of the Bce allegedly contacted the supervised banks to ask for information on their possible financial exposure to Swiss credit.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Kaufhof: The Aachener fashion chain apparently wants to...

Axa Italia, net profit stable at 327 million

It’s not Android!Hongmeng OS 3.1 is here: Huawei...

Historic price drop – SNB assures Credit Suisse...

Usa: retail sales down in February (-0.4%)

Credit Suisse’s slump reignites fears of global banking...

Interest: Owning a home could become a debt...

Stock markets plunge with Credit Suisse collapse. Swiss...

Crédit Suisse borrows up to CHF 50 billion...

Atlantia becomes Mundys: “Global leader in infrastructure in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy