(Il Sole 24 ore Radiocor) – Lively rise for European stock markets, thanks to the first concrete signals from Beijing of an easing of anti-Covid restrictions (Deputy Prime Minister Sun Chunlan spoke of a new phase) and thanks to statements by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on the bank’s will central to slow down the pace of interest rate hikes already with the December meeting.

Dow Jones enters bull market territory

The Wall Street session had closed with a sharp rise for the indices (+3.09% S&P 500, +4.4% Nasdaq and +2.18% Dow Jones): with the performance on Wednesday 30 November the Dow Jones entered bull market territory athe sale has recovered over 20% from the lows for the period reached at the end of September. On the macroeconomic front, today’s session will look above all at the US data on the PCE deflator for October, one of the relevant indicators of inflation, the ISM index on manufacturing activity and the weekly survey of the requests for subsidies by the unemployed.

In Milan, Tim is always in the spotlight

In Piazza Affari, attention is still focused on Telecom Italia, after the declarations of the government representatives who exclude for the moment the launch of a total takeover bid to kick off the reorganization of the group. Focus on Eni, due to the rumors about the interest in Neptune Energy, and on Juventus Fc after the shareholder Exor ruled out recourse to a capital increase.

Oil slightly down with February Brent at 86.7 dollars a barrel and January Wti at 80.26 dollars a barrel. Gas up in Amsterdam (+4.5% to 153 euros per megawatt hour). Euro/dollar up above 1.04 after Powell’s statements: the exchange rate stands at 1.04426.

Tokyo closes higher on Wall Street’s heels

The Tokyo Stock Exchange ends the session with a plus sign, following the acceleration of stock indexes on Wall Street and the sustained recovery of the Nasdaq’s technological stock, with investors betting on a slowdown in the monetary tightening in the US, following the president’s indications by the US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell. The benchmark Nikkei index gained 0.92% to 28,226.08, adding 257 points. On the currency market, the yen settles at its highest in three months against the dollar.