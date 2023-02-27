Home Business Bags, Europe starts again on the right foot. In Milan UniCredit leads the banks
(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – The European Stock Exchanges are trying to shrug off the fears linked to US inflation and the tightening of monetary policy which had pushed stock markets down last week. The indices started the week on the right foot, despite Wall Street closing negative on Friday and Asian stocks barely moved. In January, the growth of US consumer prices unexpectedly accelerated again, prompting operators to revise upwards the forecast for the peak in interest rates, now seen at 5.4% this year. However, the FTSE MIB in Piazza Affari is gaining ground, in line with the other main continental lists, driven by the banks led by Unicredit. Outside the main basket, Anima Holding stands out after the purchase of 80% of Castello Sgr for 60 million.

Last week Milan was the black jersey among the main European squares. The Ftse Mib lost 2.8% compared to the previous Friday (+13.8% since the beginning of the year), when the Stoxx 600 lost 1.4%. Frankfurt’s Dax40 fell by 1.8% in the week (+9.2% year-to-date), with Paris’ Cac40 down by 2.2% (+11%), Amsterdam’s Aex by 2 .4% (+8.3%), the Madrid Ibex35 by 1.4% (+11.85) and the London Ftse100 by 1.6% (+5.7%).

UniCredit in light after Orcel roadshow in the USA

Returning to the Ftse Mib stocks, UniCredit is gaining ground after Jefferies analysts confirmed the “buy” recommendation in light of the roadshow conducted by CEO Andrea Orcel in New York. “Management continues to deliver a compelling message on how the shift in business approach (with a focus on revenues, operational efficiency and above all capital efficiency) is delivering payouts (literally) with a clear path for high, recurring and sustainable payouts in the coming years,” write the analysts. In the meantime, the bank is preparing for the appointment with the meeting at the end of March, which will also have to deliberate on the expected increase in Orcel’s salary.

Spread at 188 points with declining yields

On bonds, positive performance for the fixed income market. The prices of government bonds traded on the Mts telematic secondary market are in cash, with a consequent drop in yields. The spread between 10-year BTPs and Bunds is slightly down on Friday’s final. In detail, the yield differential between the 10-year benchmark BTP and the same German maturity is indicated at 188 basis points from the 190 at last week’s closing. 10-year BTP yields fell to 4.38% from a late position at 4.43% on Friday night.

Trend of the Btp / Bund spread

Loading…

