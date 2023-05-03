Bags, Fed eve of tension. Milan closes at -1.6%: crude oil and US debt weigh heavily

Spread closes up 190 points, yield rises to 4.20%

Closing up for the spread between BTp and Bund. At the end of the session, the yield differential between the ten-year benchmark BTP and the same German maturity stood at 190 basis points, up by 4 basis points compared to the 186 points of the previous reference. The yield of the 10-year benchmark BTP also rose slightly, reaching a last position at 4.20% compared to the 4.18% of the previous reference.

Inflation picks up in Europe and in Italy

A key fact for the decisions of the ECB has just arrived: the annual rate of inflation in the euro area rises, to 7% in April after 6.9% in March. The inflation rate had been declining since December. Inflation is also on the rise in Italy. In Europe, food, alcohol and tobacco are the components that recorded the highest rate of increase, albeit down (13.6% against 15.5% in March) followed by non-energy industrial goods (6.2% against 6 .6%), services (5.2% against 5.1%) and energy whose prices are growing (2.5% against -0.9% in March). Excluding energy prices, the inflation rate decreased from 7.9% in March to 7.5%; also excluding unprocessed food goods from 7.5% to 7.3%; excluding energy, food and tobacco from 5.7% to 5.6%.

US debt in the spotlight, default risk from June 1st

Debt is also in the spotlight in the States, after the Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen, warned that the US could reach its debt ceiling as early as June 1, due to falling tax revenues. US President Biden has called a meeting with congressional leaders for May 9 to discuss raising the ceiling.

Oil thud, the euro returns below 1.1 dollars

The unexpected contraction in China‘s manufacturing PMI weighed on many commodities, including oil, in the May 2 session, as fears of weakening demand mount. On the currency market, the euro dropped to 1.0985 dollars (from 1.1041 at Friday’s close) and 150.03 yen (150.2), while the dollar/yen cross was 136.53 (136.14) . Gas is still losing share at 37.6 euros per MWh (-3%) together, as mentioned, with the collapse of crude oil futures: the WTI in June trades at 72.4 dollars a barrel (-4.3%) and the Brent in July at 75.9 dollars (-4.2 percent).