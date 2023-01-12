Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – European stock markets move in positive territory on the day when the key US inflation data for December will be published. The market expects a further decline to 6.5% from 7.1% in November and hopes that the price retreat will prompt the Federal Reserve to scale back rate hikes going forward. The next meeting of the US central bank’s monetary policy committee is scheduled for January 31 and February 1. The Fed Chairman, Jerome Powell, reaffirmed the need for unpopular measures to counter the rise in prices, “as interest rates are raised to slow the economy”, underlining the importance of an independent Fed. If, on the other hand, inflation turns out to be higher than expected, then the shower will be cold for the market.

Falling inflation and central banks

And this is the same hope that investors have in Europe. The drop in the price of gas (which fell by 52% in the last month) reduced inflation expectations. The swaps on the market assume that in one year inflation in the Eurozone could fall to 2.50%, while just two weeks ago (at the end of 2022) the expected inflation in one year was 4.50%. This means that the fall in the price of gas (given that energy makes up two thirds of European inflation) has reduced the expected inflation by two percentage points in one year. That’s why here too the market hopes that the ECB will retrace its steps and not raise rates as much as it currently announces.

Tokyo closes flat amid US data expectations and rising yen

Flat closing for the Tokyo Stock Exchange with the Nikkei index which stood at 26,449.82 points. After four sessions of hikes in a row, the Japanese market was uncertain, between confidence in the slowdown of inflation in the US and the slowdown caused instead by the appreciation of the yen. In particular, investors have their eyes on the US consumer price index, which will be released today. If the decline in US inflation continues in December, as expected, the US Federal Reserve should be prompted to slow the current pace of rate hikes.

China: 2022 inflation has risen by an average of 2%

Inflation in China over all of 2022 increased by an average of 2%, in contrast to other major economies which saw consumer prices rise significantly. Last December, the index rose by1.8% on an annual basis, compared with 1.6% recorded in the previous month, according to China‘s National Bureau of Statistics. The Beijing government aimed for an average inflation of 3% for the whole of 2022, in a context of sharply rising world prices for raw materials and food products.

In decline, then, in December i producer pricesand: -0.5% month-over-month and -0.7% year-on-year, after falling 1.3% the previous month. The smaller year-on-year decline was due to the lower baseline for the same period last year, while lower oil prices caused the monthly reading to contract. In 2022, the producer price index increased by 4.1 percent