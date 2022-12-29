Listen to the audio version of the article

European stock markets still weak, after the fall on the eve and in the wake of the heavy closure of Wall Street, which saw the Nasdaq and Dow Jones lose more than 1%. Volumes are expected to remain thin these days between the holidays. All the more so since the trading currency already appears to be in 2023. Investors are also wondering about the performance of the coming year and are divided among the pessimists who still take into account declines in the main price lists, caused by the recession that is looming all horizon, and optimists who believe that markets have already priced in worst-case scenarios. After all, the main ones World stock exchanges are preparing to file a 2022 budget in the red, probably the worst since 2008, the year of the subprime crisis. Meanwhile, enthusiasm for the easing of anti-Covid measures in China is confronted with concerns caused by the spread of Covid cases in China. Concerns that have led the United States, Japan and Italy to adopt preventive measures and decide to test passengers arriving from the People’s Republic. The session, like the day before, should be characterized by few ideas, but reactions to the American data on unemployment benefits could arrive in the afternoon: litmus test for the health of the US labor market is crucial for understanding the future moves of the Federal Reserve . Milan loses 0.4%, while the spread rises above 214 points, on the day in which the approval of the financial package by the Senate is expected. The yield on ten-year BTPs stands at 4.64%. Meanwhile the Asian bags move lower, while Tokyo closed down 0.9%,

In Milan, Diasorin

In Piazza Affari the Diasorin are going against the trend, given that the company could benefit from the measures adopted for travelers from China, on whom tampons are imposed. Stmicroelectronics are also up, while the banks are down. The rate hike continues to weigh on utility stocks. Enel, however, is stemming the losses, while rumors continue to circulate about the names that will lead the company. According to rumors, the current CEO, Francesco Starace, will most likely leave and among the possible candidates to take over his place are the names of Matteo Del Fante, number one of Poste Italiane, Francesco Venturini, CEO of Enel X, and Stefano Antonio Donnarumma, CEO of Terna. At the end of the Ftse Mib we find Leonardo – Finmeccanica and Telecom Italia. The latter on the day of the meeting at the ministry to find a solution on the fixed network.

Oil still down, gas also weak

In terms of exchange rates, the euro is quite stable: it changes hands at 1.0633 dollars (1.0619 at yesterday’s close) and at 142.103 yen (142.52 yen), while the dollar-yen stands at 133.66 ( 134,23). Ruble at eight-month low against the dollar, following Russia’s decision to limit oil and gas exports. Oil prices continue to fall amid fears that the spread of Covid in China could weigh on demand: February WTI futures drop 1.19% to 78.76 dollars a barrel, while Brent contracts are down by 1.2% to $82.85. Gas prices are down: the January contract loses 0.4% to 81 euros per megawatt hour.