(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor) – In the aftermath of an effervescent session, with the markets toasting the slowdown in the run of US inflation and to the hope that the Federal Reserve is less aggressive on rates, the European Stock Exchanges are moving cautiously, awaiting the decisions of the American Central Bank. Analysts believe that, precisely in light of the lower-than-expected price increase, the Fed will raise rates 50 basis pointsnot 75 as previously assumed and as done in the last four meetings (in total there were six rate increases in 2022, to the current range between 3.75% and 4%, the highest level since 2008).

After all, it was the president himself Jerome Powell to say that sooner or later it would have been “appropriate” to cut the increases, if inflation had slowed down. Therefore, great attention was also paid to his words, as well as to the update on the economic estimates for next and subsequent years. The Fed will be followed in the session of Thursday 15 December by the decisions of the ECB which should align with a similar rise in the cost of money. In the key week of the central banks, also awaiting the meeting of the Bank of England also on Thursday, while theinflation in the UK it rose by 10.7% year on year in November, after +11.1% in October, thus moving away from the maximum in 41 years reached the previous month.

On the energy front, oil slows down after the surprise increase in US inventories (January WTI futures drop by 0.2% to 75.3 dollars a barrel, February Brent by 0.1% to 80, $62). Gas prices also fell slightly in the first part of trading (-1.8% to 135 euros per megawatt hour). Finally, on the currency the euro remains above 1.06 on the greenback, a threshold regained on the eve after the data on US inflation, and is worth 1.062 dollars. The euro/yen exchange rate is 143.91, while the dollar/yen exchange rate is at

Asia on the rise, positive closure (+0.7%) for Tokyo

Positive closure for the Tokyo Stock Exchange which was comforted by the good performance of Wall Street and the slowdown in inflation in the USA. The consumer price index in the United States, calculated for the month of November, in fact dropped to 7.1%, the lowest result since December last year. Investors are therefore hoping for an easing of US monetary policy. Tokyo’s flagship Nikkei index then gained 0.72% to finish the session at 28,156.21 points while the broader Topix index rose 0.6% to 1,977.42 points. On the macro front, a slight decline for the index Tanks which traces the activity of large Japanese manufacturing and service companies.

The appointments of Wednesday 14 December

Also on today’s macroeconomic agenda are the release of data on Spanish inflation, industrial production in the Eurozone and the Italian labor market.